EUR/USD:  Europe disappoints and flows to remain EUR negative for now – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out that many factors in place point to continued downside risks for the EUR/USD pair and for a test of the pair to the March low of 1.0636.
Key Quotes:
“The only agreement reached was to carry on the discussions with leaders passing the focus of creating the plan to the European Commission. So taking a positive angle on this we could conclude that a ‘Recovery Fund’ is on its way, and we do believe something will get done (...) But this process is going to take time and what is clear to us at this point is that the ECB is going to have to do more to support the markets in the meantime. Is EUR 750bn under PEPP large enough? More QE by the ECB will be required. That might not happen at next week’s meeting given the forecast update will be in June and by then more will be known about government policy support and the extent lockdowns have reversed.”
“Outside of the extreme volatility in March, EUR/USD is now trading at levels last seen in April 2017 and we see this downward pressure persisting for now. Part of the downward pressure may still be emanating from central bank selling. The SNB looks to be actively rebalancing its intervention to support EUR/CHF. Data released by the SNB for Q1 showed USD holdings in reserves increase marginally from 35% to 36%. EUR holdings also increased from 39% to 40%. The limited changes suggest the large scale intervention in Q1 (mainly March) of around CHF 35bn was rebalanced. That would imply the SNB were sellers of EUR/USD. That flow alone wouldn’t necessarily influence EUR/USD but other central banks are likely selling also. Fed holdings of USTs for foreign CBs fell by USD 150bn in March through to 8th April, a sign of CB USD selling intervention. If these central banks want to maintain EUR compositions relative to USD, then this would involve EUR/USD selling.”
“It is also notable this week to see the continued rise in EURIBOR. The 3mth rate has jumped from -0.49% in March to -0.19% yesterday, but retraced 3bps today, but credit risks are escalating. The EURIBOR/EOINA spread is at the highest since the debt crisis in 2012.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovery hits resistance at 1.0820
The euro has staged a solid rebound on Friday, buoyed by a mild recovery of risk appetite. The EUR/USD has bounced up from 1.0727 lows to regain almost 100 pips on the day, reaching 1.0820 area before pulling back to levels right below 1.0800.
GBP/USD stabilizing amid Barnier's comments weak data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, stabilizing. UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said no progress has been made in talks.
Crypto market is back on track to the moon
The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.
WTI posts modest gains above $17 after Baker Hughes data
Crude oil prices rose sharply in the second half of the week and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 10% and 20% on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.