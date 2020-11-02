EUR/USD: Euro strength may be capped near term, may outperform later – CitiBank

While it may probably be too early to call a bottom at this point in EUR/USD, the medium to longer-term outlook remains bullish on expectations for sufficient stimulus for the global recovery to continue or resume in early 2021, explained analysts at Citibank.
Key Quotes:
“We expect the ECB to deliver additional accommodation. EUR strength may be capped near term but we think that the implications for the EUR are limited. In medium term EUR may outperform. First, increased fiscal/ current account deficits may eventually generate portfolio balance pressure on $ assets generally over time. Second, Stronger FDI and reserve manager buying in the EA than anticipated.”
“EURUSD breaks below horizontal support at 1.1689-94 after having broken through the 55d MA at 1.1798 and 1.1740. If it follows the 2017 Sept-Oct playbook which would suggest the possibility of a near term move as low as 1.1615 support. While this holds one final leg lower in the days ahead , possibly towards 1.1550-1.1575 would be a danger.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
