New lockdowns across the Eurozone are set to weigh on activity in the coming months, explained analysts at Wells Fargo. They look for the European Central Bank (ECB) to announce a €500B increase in Pandemic Emergency Program purchases (PEPP) at its next meeting in December. They forecast EUR/USD at 1.2300 over the medium-term with risks tilted to the downside.
Key Quotes:
“Following an encouraging initial economic upswing during the European summer, the Eurozone economy is on the verge of relapse in activity in the fourth quarter.”
“New lockdown restrictions across major Eurozone economies are set to weigh on activity in the coming months and, despite a large Q3 gain, we now expect Eurozone GDP to contract 7.4% in 2020.”
“We believe the European Central Bank will increase its asset purchases under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program in December. We also expect the duration of that program to be extended to the end of 2021.”
“Monetary and fiscal stimulus measures should filter through to the real economy and have a positive impact on Eurozone growth. In 2021, we forecast the Eurozone economy to expand 3.7%; however, in the near-term, we expect easier monetary policy and lingering uncertainty over the outlook to keep the euro restrained.”
“For the time being the euro is likely to remain relatively restrained, especially considering the existing build up in long FX positions. The risks to our medium-term EUR/USD exchange rate forecast of $1.2300 by early 2022 may also be tilted to the downside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Biden takes lead in all swing states, markets await further results
Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania and is also ahead in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. Markets await further results and networks to call states. Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000. The safe-haven US dollar is down and stocks have stabilized.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.19 as US elections near their end
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, rising toward 1.19. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in all swing states: Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. US Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000.
GBP/USD trades above 1.3150 amid election and Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.3150 as markets expect a decision in the US elections, with Biden in the lead. UK PM Johnson will speak to EC Commission President von der Leyen on Saturday, triggers hopes for a Brexit deal.
XAU/USD refreshes multi-week tops, around $1960 post-NFP
Gold held steady near multi-week tops, just below the $1960 region through the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the US monthly jobs report.
WTI: Recovery falters at $38.50 amid virus, US election concerns
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has stalled the sharp rebound near the midpoint of the 38 level, as sellers continue to lurk amid a risk-off market profile.