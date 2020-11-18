Positive vaccine news has improved market sentiment over the last weeks, providing a boost to “risky currencies” against safe-havens like the USD. In the specific case of the euro, the Rabobank’s FX Strategy team, though, warns about an excess of optimism as, in their opinion, it is going to face headwinds.
Key quotes
“For many of the G10 crosses our forecasts still allow for a little backtracking of the recent USD sell-off on the 1 to 3-month view. This is on the view that it is likely to be a hard winter for many before distribution of the vaccine is rolled out and the global economy begins to draw out a new post-pandemic reality For the EUR, however, we have specific concerns that investors may be approaching the winter with too much optimism in the price.”
“Not only is more stimulus in store from the December ECB policy meeting which could weigh on the single currency, but EU budget concerns are again rising to the fore, Infighting within the EU could delay the rollout of the Recovery Fund at a time when there is an increased need for fiscal support in many European countries.”
“Faced with a period of inter-EU bickering on the budget and a possible delay on the Recovery Fund at a time when the pandemic is raging in the region, the EUR could be vulnerable. Given also the approach of the December ECB policy meeting, we see scope for a pullback towards EUR/USD1.17 on a 1-month view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from the highs as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD trading around 1.1850, off the highs. Markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3% and US housing figures exceeded expectations.
GBP/USD hits 1.33 on Brexit deal hopes
GBP/USD has extended its gains and hit 1.33 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
Gold: Bulls looking to the Fed as next catalyst
The yellow metal is down a touch, by some 0.22% at the time of writing, reading at $1,1875.96, having travelled between a range of $1,863/84.
WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics
WTI crude futures have been choppy in recent trade, slipping below $42.00 initially following a mixed weekly EIA inventory report, but then recovering sharply back to $42.20 as focus returned to a potential escalation of US/Iranian tensions in the Trump Administration’s lame-duck session.