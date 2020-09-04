EUR/USD establishes new support at 1.1789 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls

- EUR/USD charted a long-legged Doji on Thursday, establishing 1.1789 as key support.
- The immediate bearish bias has been neutralized ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls release.
- A below-forecast payrolls figure is expected to yield a notable dollar sell-off.
EUR/USD now has strong support at 1.1789. On Thursday, the pair fell to that level only to rise back to 1.1850 by the GMT close. Essentially, EUR/USD carved out a classic long-legged Doji candle on Thursday, aborting the immediate bearish bias and establishing 1.1789 as the level to beat for the sellers.
Focus on US data
The Nonfarm Payrolls, scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT, is expected to show the US economy added 1,400K jobs in August following 1,763K additions in July. Economists expect the jobless rate to drop to 9.8% from 10.2%, and the annualized growth in Average Hourly Earnings to slow to 4.5% from 4.8%.
BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien expects the dollar to have a more significant reaction to a weak number than a strong one. "Market sentiment is beginning to turn, the outlook for the economy is uncertain, and if data misses, investors will worry that it will deteriorate in the fall," Line noted in her daily market analysis.
In other words, a below-forecast reading could propel EUR/USD higher toward 1.19. On the other hand, a big beat on expectations could be viewed with skepticism, as August's number is almost always distorted due to seasonal factors and is revised in the following months. Also, upbeat data will likely restore the US stock markets' risk sentiment and weaken the haven demand the dollar.
From a technical analysis perspective, acceptance under Thursday's low of 1.1789 would imply a continuation of the sell-off from recent highs above 1.20.
While the US calendar boasts of tier one data release, the Eurozone economic calendar is relatively light with just German Factory Orders for July, scheduled for release at 06:00 GMT. The backward-looking data is unlikely to have a notable impact on the EUR unless it beats or misses expectations by a significant margin. At press time, the pair is sidelined near 1.1850.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1849
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1837
|Daily SMA50
|1.1632
|Daily SMA100
|1.1331
|Daily SMA200
|1.1182
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1865
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1789
|Previous Weekly High
|1.192
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1836
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1806
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1957
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD establishes new support at 1.1789 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD charted a long-legged Doji on Thursday, establishing 1.1789 as key support. The immediate bearish bias has been neutralized ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls release. A below-forecast payrolls figure is expected to yield a notable dollar sell-off.
GBP/USD treads water below 1.3300 amid pre-NFP trading lull
Having dropped during the last two days, GBP/USD wavers below 1.3300 while heading into the London open on Friday. In doing so the Cable seesaws near the weekly bottom and ignores Brexit woes and tax hikes ahead of the key US NFP.
Gold in consolidation ahead of NFP, key levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets. The bounce, however, lacks follow-through, as the traders remain on the side-lines ahead of the critical US Non-farm payrolls data.
Non-Farm Payrolls August Preview: US dollar is waiting for good news
The long-awaited US economic slowdown from the second Covid wave never arrived but the absence of dire statistics has not been enough to lift the dollar from its five week slough. Good news is required and the best would be a surging job market.
WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA
WTI flips the 200-day SMA into support after rejection at $41.28. A close below Thursday's low may invite more substantial chart-driven selling. The black gold created a candle with a long lower wick on Thursday.