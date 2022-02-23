EUR/USD erases gains, drops toward 1.1300 as Wall Street turns negative

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • A deterioration in market sentiment boosts the US dollar.
  • EUR/USD remains in recent range, now with a bearish intraday bias.

The EUR/USD retreated further from the 1.1360 area and dropped to 1.1320, erasing daily gains. The move lower took place amid a deterioration in market sentiment that boosted safe-haven assets.

DXY turns positive, still in range

The US dollar gained momentum during the American session as US stocks indices turned negative. The Dow Jones is falling 0.17% and the Nasdaq drops 0.57% after opening in positive territory.

Headlines about the crisis in Ukraine sent equity markets lower. Ukraine announced a state of emergency starting at midnight for 30 days and after the US warned of a full-scale Russian invasion within 48 hours.

The DXY is now up 0.03% after holding in negative ground most of the day. The index is moving toward the upper limit of the current range. Like the DXY, the EUR/USD continues to move sideways in the short term around 1.1330.

A daily close below 1.1300 should point to further weakness while if it rises above 1.1400, the euro would gain strength.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1328
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1324
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1332
Daily SMA50 1.1333
Daily SMA100 1.1393
Daily SMA200 1.1634
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1367
Previous Daily Low 1.1288
Previous Weekly High 1.1396
Previous Weekly Low 1.128
Previous Monthly High 1.1483
Previous Monthly Low 1.1121
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1337
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1318
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1286
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1248
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1207
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1365
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1405
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1443

 

 

