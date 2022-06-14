- EUR/USD drops back toward 1.0400 after being unable to hold above 1.0450.
- Euro posts strong gains versus the Swiss franc and the pound.
- FOMC meeting: Expectations of a 75 bps hike continue to rise.
The EUR/USD continue to pull back after the beginning of the American session and it is hovering around 1.0410, slight above Monday’s close. Earlier on Tuesday, the pair peaked at 1.0485 but then lost momentum as Wall Street turned to the downside and as US yields printed fresh highs.
After a positive opening, the Dow Jones is falling by 0.42% and the S&P 500 by 0.11%. The US 10-year bond yield stands at 3.45%, the highest since April 2011. The FOMC meets and will announce on Wednesday a rate hike. Speculations of a 75 basis points rate hike rose after CPI inflation data on Friday; the PPI numbers today came below expectation but did not alleviate tightening expectations.
“After yesterday's market carnage, the curve looks to have largely priced in this expectation. We are wary that the short EURUSD trade is a bit exhausted given the repricing in the FF curve (though this could remain fluid). EUR is also trading a bit better on the crosses ahead of the Fed decision. That suggests to us that we may see a sell the rumor, buy the fact dynamic into and out of the Fed”, explained analysts at TD Securities.
Dead cat bounce?
The EUR/USD is back near the daily low reached at 1.0396 during the Asian session. A break lower should trigger more losses targeting the YTD low at the 1.0350 zone. Below the next support might be located at 1.0300. The negative bias will likely persist until the FOMC statement. A recovery of the euro faces initial resistance at 1.0435 and above below the 1.0500 zone.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0416
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0409
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0651
|Daily SMA50
|1.0668
|Daily SMA100
|1.0917
|Daily SMA200
|1.1196
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.052
|Previous Daily Low
|1.04
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0446
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0323
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0486
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0563
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides below 1.2000 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and touched its lowest level since March 2020 below 1.2000 in the American session. Brexit jitters and the risk-averse market mood continue to weigh on the pair on Tuesday as the FOMC policy meeting gets underway.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0400 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.0400 in the American session, erasing the majority of daily recovery gains on the way. With Wall Street's main indexes slipping into negative territory, the dollar is regathering its strength and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats below $1,820 as US yields rebound
Gold has lost its traction and declined below $1,820 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield turned positive on the day near 3.4% in the American session, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
This is how low Bitcoin price can go
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a tight spot, and subject to some ferocious moves in markets where every asset class has seen outflows of money.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!