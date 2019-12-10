EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.1100 supported by inspiring ZEW data

- Economic Sentiment improves in November in Germany and eurozone.
- US Dollar Index slumps to 97.50 area ahead of mid-tier data.
- Focus remains on this week's ECB and FOMC meetings.
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways near the 1.1060 handle, the EUR/USD pair gained traction in the last hour as the upbeat ZEW data helped ease concerns over a recession in the eurozone and provided a boost to the shared currency. As of writing, the pair was trading at fresh daily highs near 1.1080, adding 0.15% on a daily basis.
December's ZEW survey revealed that the Economic Sentiment Index in December rose sharply to 10.7 from -2.1 in November to beat the market expectation of 1. Additionally, the same index for the eurozone jumped to 11.2 to surpass experts' forecast of -17.7 by a wide margin.
Assessing the data, “at first glance, the renewed substantial increase of the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment may seem surprising. It rests on the hope that German exports and private consumption will develop better than previously thought," noted ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach. "The rather unfavourable figures for industrial production and incoming orders for October, however, show that the economy is still quite fragile.”
Looming central bank meetings limit the pair's action
On the other hand, the lack of market interest in the greenback helps the shared currency's performance drive the pair's action. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's value against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.15% on the day at 97.52. Later in the session, Capacity Utilization and Labor Costs data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus but are unlikely to trigger significant movements in the pair ahead of this week's critical ECB and FOMC meetings.
Previewing the ECB event, "the ECB could announce the launch of a comprehensive review of its monetary policy strategy at this meeting," said ADB Bank analysts. "The ECB review is expected to be wide-ranging - from the definition of price stability to the tools used to achieve the price stability objective.”
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1078
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1065
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1047
|Daily SMA50
|1.1056
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1157
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.108
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1054
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1116
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.107
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1063
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1052
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.104
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1027
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1078
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1104
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
