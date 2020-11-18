EUR/USD edges higher and approaches 1.1900

- EUR/USD extends the uptrend to the boundaries of 1.1900.
- The dollar remains week and sustains the upside in the pair.
- EMU’s final October CPI figures only due for release later.
The bid bias around single currency remains well and sound and pushes EUR/USD to the area of weekly peaks in the vicinity of 1.19 the figure.
EUR/USD looks to risk trends, data
EUR/USD posts gains for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, although a test/surpass of the key barrier at 1.1900 still remains elusive for EUR-bulls.
In the meantime, the pandemic continues its relentless advance across the world while countries keep implementing new and tighter restrictions that directly impact on the global growth prospects.
Against this and coupled with the imminence (?) of an effective vaccine, investors continue to support the view of a strong recovery and therefore lend extra oxygen to the risk complex.
Later in the euro docket, the final inflation figures for the month of October are due. In the US economy, housing data will take centre stage along with Fedspeak.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD once again looks to re-test the key up barrier in the 1.1900 neighbourhood amidst favourable risk appetite trends. In the very near-term, however, EUR/USD is expected to remain under scrutiny on dollar dynamics mainly coming from the US post-elections scenario and the progress of the coronavirus pandemic. On the more domestic front, the euro appears propped up by auspicious results from domestic fundamentals (despite momentum appears somewhat mitigated in several regions), although the now more dovish stance from the ECB prompts some caution when comes to bullish attempts. As usual, the euro still looks supported by the solid position of the EMU’s current account.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.17% at 1.1881 and a break above 1.1920 (monthly high Nov.9) would target 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18) en route to 1.2011 (2020 high Sep.1). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 1.1745 (weekly low Nov.11) followed by 1.1709 (Fibo level of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850 as markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. ECB President Lagarde said that immunization is not a game-changer for the bank's forecasts. Final inflation figures for October are eyed.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI
GBP/USD has been moving above 1.3250 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
Forex Today: Vaccine optimism fades as covid cases rise, Bitcoin tops $18,000, Brexit eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven yen is in demand as the increase in coronavirus cases outweighs vaccine optimism again. Central bankers also expressed caution.
WTI: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal
WTI created a Doji candle on Tuesday, indicating indecision in the market. On Tuesday, oil witnessed two-way business and ended the day on a flat note, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision in the market.