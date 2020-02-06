EUR/USD: Economic gap reinforces the dollar – Elam

Weak German data, US upbeat data, coronavirus hopes, China lower tariffs and EU-US trade fears are the five reasons to have a bearish bias in the EUR/USD pair, according to analyst at FXStreet Yohay Elam.
Key quotes
“Germany has reported a slump of 2.1% in Factory Orders in December – far below an increase of 0.6% expected. The hard data has been consistently showing a manufacturing recession and is weighing on the euro.”
“ADP's private-sector employment report smashed expectations with an increase of 291,000 jobs – nearly double 156,000 expected. The labor market is alive and kicking. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index also beat expectations with 55.5 points. The strength of the world's largest economy is underpinning its currency.”
“Investors are rotating to stocks from bonds and the resulting higher US yields are boosting the dollar as well.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
