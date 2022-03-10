EUR/USD: ECB tightening moderately “over-priced” – Wells Fargo

“As far as our views on the euro going forward, we expect a more gradual pace of ECB policy adjustment relative to the Fed, which should place depreciation pressure on the euro over the medium-term. In addition, we continue to believe financial markets are moderately "over-priced" with respect to ECB tightening, and as markets adjust to a more gradual pace of ECB tightening, that should also contribute to euro weakness.”

“We had expected the ECB to announce an accelerated tapering at today's announcement, although the wind down of its bond purchases was more aggressive than we had expected. Altogether, today's decision leaves our ECB monetary policy outlook very much on course. We expect the ECB to end its asset purchases during or by the end of Q3, something ECB President Lagarde indicated in the post-meeting press conference. And the contours of the ECB's monetary policy approach leaves the central bank on course, in our view, to deliver an initial 25 bps Deposit Rate hike at its December 2022 monetary policy meeting. After an initial spike higher, the euro has reversed course and is now weaker against the U.S. dollar.”

As expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept the interest rate unchaged on Thursday and announced the potential end of QE by the third quarter. Analysts at Wells Fargo still believe the ECB is on pace to lift its Deposit Rate 25 bps at its December meeting. They see some weakness ahead for the euro relative to the dollar.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.