EUR/USD eases within range and could extend the slide towards 1.1800

EUR/USD is trading flat for the day in the 1.1850/60 price zone, losing ground but not yet at risk of falling. The pair is confined to familiar levels as investors struggle for a catalyst, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Pfizer announced the final data analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying that it is 95% effective in preventing contagions, providing some support to equities, although the enthusiasm among traders is still quite limited.”
“The EU published the final version of October inflation data, confirming the annual CPI at 0.2%. As for the US, the country released October Housing Starts, which increased by 4.9%, and Building Permits that remained flat in the month.”
“The EUR/USD pair could extend its decline on a break below 1.1845, the immediate support, but sustained losses below 1.1800 seem unlikely at the time being.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
