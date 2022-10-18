- The euro retreats below 0.9850 after failure at 0.9880.
- The positive market sentiment has acted as a tailwind for the euro.
- EUR/USD correction seen capped below 0.9980/1.0000 – ING.
Eurodollar’s recovery from last week’s lows at 0.9635 has lost steam right below 0.9900 and the pair pulled back to 0.9850 on Tuesday’s afternoon US Trading session. The euro, however, remains moderately positive on the daily chart.
The euro, favoured by the risk-on mood
The common currency managed to extend gains in the early European session, pushing the pair to session highs at 0.9875. European and US stock markets have advanced for the second consecutive day as the enthusiasm for Britain’s U-turn on the tax cuts plan is offsetting concerns about the deterioration in the global economic perspectives.
The mixed German ZEW report, which has shown better than expected sentiment readings in Germany and the Eurozone, while the current situation view has deteriorated beyond expectations, has not dented the EUR recovery.
In the US, a brighter-than-expected industrial report has offered some respite to the USD. Industrial production increased 0.4% in September, beating expectations of a 0.1% increment, while capacity utilization reached a level of 80.3% against the market consensus of 80.0%.
EUR/USD correction to be limited at 0.9980/1.0000 – ING
Currency analysts at ING observe the current euro recovery as a mere correction, which is expected to be capped below 1.0000: Energy shock is temporarily going into reverse as European gas prices drop sharply on the warmer weather and European governments having largely achieved their gas storage targets (…) “A quiet week for US data (just soft US housing) creates a corrective window for EUR/USD, where an obvious target is the top of this year's bear channel at around the 0.9980/1.0000 area. We would assume that this continues to hold the correction.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.985
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9839
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9778
|Daily SMA50
|0.9941
|Daily SMA100
|1.0152
|Daily SMA200
|1.0571
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9852
|Previous Daily Low
|0.972
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9809
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9802
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9672
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9888
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9936
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD unable to find enough demand to storm higher
The AUD/USD pair keeps struggling to clear the 0.6300 level while trading below a Fibonacci resistance at 0.6345. US Dollar’s demand was subdued amid mixed US data and the better tone of global equities.
EUR/USD fading momentum ahead of EU inflation data
Tepid European data prevented EUR/USD from advancing, despite the absent dollar’s demand. EUR/USD keeps consolidating weekly gains around 0.9850 ahead of EU inflation figures.
Gold: Sellers aligned around a Fibonacci level
Gold is under selling pressure on Tuesday, currently trading at around $1,650. XAUUSD fell to $1,645.73, so far the weekly low, after Wall Street’s opening, as the Dollar gained upward traction amid easing equities.
Crypto season no more
The crypto market shows early evidence of the start of a new downswing. BTC was rejected from a key level and is losing support from indicators. ETH shows increased momentum during the decline. XRP may experience a bearish death cross in the coming hours.
Stocks surge as UK budget calamity provides global warning
European markets lead the push higher, with the backlash for Liz Truss serving to warn off any potential governments seeking to employ a pro-growth policy. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs closes out a period where US banks have highlighted ongoing economic risks despite improved margins.