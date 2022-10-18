  • The euro retreats below 0.9850 after failure at 0.9880.
  • The positive market sentiment has acted as a tailwind for the euro.
  • EUR/USD correction seen capped below 0.9980/1.0000 – ING.

Eurodollar’s recovery from last week’s lows at 0.9635 has lost steam right below 0.9900 and the pair pulled back to 0.9850 on Tuesday’s afternoon US Trading session. The euro, however, remains moderately positive on the daily chart.

The euro, favoured by the risk-on mood

The common currency managed to extend gains in the early European session, pushing the pair to session highs at 0.9875. European and US stock markets have advanced for the second consecutive day as the enthusiasm for Britain’s U-turn on the tax cuts plan is offsetting concerns about the deterioration in the global economic perspectives.

The mixed German ZEW report, which has shown better than expected sentiment readings in Germany and the Eurozone, while the current situation view has deteriorated beyond expectations, has not dented the EUR recovery.

In the US, a brighter-than-expected industrial report has offered some respite to the USD. Industrial production increased 0.4% in September, beating expectations of a 0.1% increment, while capacity utilization reached a level of 80.3% against the market consensus of 80.0%.

EUR/USD correction to be limited at 0.9980/1.0000 – ING

Currency analysts at ING observe the current euro recovery as a mere correction, which is expected to be capped below 1.0000: Energy shock is temporarily going into reverse as European gas prices drop sharply on the warmer weather and European governments having largely achieved their gas storage targets (…) “A quiet week for US data (just soft US housing) creates a corrective window for EUR/USD, where an obvious target is the top of this year's bear channel at around the 0.9980/1.0000 area. We would assume that this continues to hold the correction.”

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.985
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.9839
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9778
Daily SMA50 0.9941
Daily SMA100 1.0152
Daily SMA200 1.0571
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9852
Previous Daily Low 0.972
Previous Weekly High 0.9809
Previous Weekly Low 0.9632
Previous Monthly High 1.0198
Previous Monthly Low 0.9536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9802
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9771
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9756
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9672
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9624
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9888
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9936
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.002

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD unable to find enough demand to storm higher

AUD/USD unable to find enough demand to storm higher

The AUD/USD pair keeps struggling to clear the 0.6300 level while trading below a Fibonacci resistance at 0.6345. US Dollar’s demand was subdued amid mixed US data and the better tone of global equities.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD fading momentum ahead of EU inflation data

EUR/USD fading momentum ahead of EU inflation data

Tepid European data prevented EUR/USD from advancing, despite the absent dollar’s demand. EUR/USD keeps consolidating weekly gains around 0.9850 ahead of EU inflation figures.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Sellers aligned around a Fibonacci level

Gold: Sellers aligned around a Fibonacci level

Gold is under selling pressure on Tuesday, currently trading at around $1,650. XAUUSD fell to $1,645.73, so far the weekly low, after Wall Street’s opening, as the Dollar gained upward traction amid easing equities. 

Gold News

Crypto season no more

Crypto season no more

The crypto market shows early evidence of the start of a new downswing. BTC was rejected from a key level and is losing support from indicators. ETH shows increased momentum during the decline. XRP may experience a bearish death cross in the coming hours.

Read more

Stocks surge as UK budget calamity provides global warning

Stocks surge as UK budget calamity provides global warning

European markets lead the push higher, with the backlash for Liz Truss serving to warn off any potential governments seeking to employ a pro-growth policy. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs closes out a period where US banks have highlighted ongoing economic risks despite improved margins.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures