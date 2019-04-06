EUR/USD eases from tops near 1.1280 post-EMU CPI

- EUR/USD loses further momentum on poor data.
- EMU flash CPI rose 1.5% YoY during May.
- Powell, Factory Orders next of relevance in the US calendar.
The up move in EUR/USD lost momentum in the 1.1280 region, receding to the mid-1.1200s following results from the EMU calendar.
EUR/USD upside stalled ahead of 1.1280
Spot moved higher and tested fresh multi-day highs in the 1.1280 region during early trade, although the up move lacked of follow through so far, prompting the subsequent knee-jerk.
EUR also saw its march north mitigated after preliminary inflation figures in the bloc came in below expectations for the month of May. In fact, consumer prices tracked by the CPI and Core CPI rose at an annualized 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively. On the brighter side, the unemployment rate in the region ticked lower to 7.65 during April (from 7.7%).
In the meantime, the pair keeps looking to the performance around the greenback for price action amidst persistent trade concerns in the global markets and declining yields.
What to look for around EUR
Lower-than-expected preliminary inflation figures in Euroland, albeit anticipated, showed the absence of conviction in the previous up tick in consumer prices and opens the door at the same time for a potential dovish tilt at the ECB event on Thursday. On the broader picture, the broad-based risk-appetite trends and USD-dynamics should dictate the sentiment surrounding the European currency for the time being, all in combination with developments from the trade front including the US, China, the EU and Mexico. On the political front, Italian politics has resurfaced as a source of uncertainty and volatility, with the centre of the debate on the country’s opposition to EU fiscal rules.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.07% at 1.1247 and a breakout of 1.1277 (high Jun.4) would target 1.1283 (38.2% Fibo of the 2019 drop) en route to 1.1323 (high Apr.13). On the other hand, the next down barrier lines up at 1.1220 (55-day SMA) followed by 1.1186 (21-day SMA) and finally 1.1116 (low May 30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD pulls back from 3-week highs consolidates at higher ground
The dollar remains under although there was no follow-through to Monday's sell-off. EUR/USD flat for the day at around 1.1240 following disappointing data from both shores of the Atlantic. Fed's Powell said policymakers would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, odds for a rate cut decreased modestly.
GBP/USD higher in range, limited by 1.2700
Broad dollar's weakness keeps the GBP/USD pair afloat although gains beyond 1.2700 still seem unlikely due to the wait-and-see in UK politics ahead of May's replacement. Data weighs on Pound as UK Markit Construction PMI fell to 48.6 in May.
USD/JPY bounces-back to 108.00 as S&P 500 futures turn positive
Amid an uptick in the US S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, the USD/JPY pair caught a fresh bid-wave and bounced-back to the 108 handle, as the bulls were rescued by an improvement in the risk sentiment.
AUD/USD flashes fresh 3-week high despite RBA’s 0.25% rate cut
Even if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a 25 basis points (bps) cut to its benchmark cash rate, the AUD/USD pair is on the bids on Tuesday.
Gold retreats toward $1320 as correction from multi-month highs deepens
After climbing to its highest level in more than four months near $1329 boosted by the intense flight-to-safety, the XAU/USD pair changed its direction and started to retrace the impressive upsurge that allowed the troy ounce of the precious metal to gain more than $50 since last Thursday.