EUR/USD eases from multi-week tops, holds above mid-1.1200s ahead of US data

• EU triggers disciplinary process against Italy and exerts some pressure.
• A modest USD rebound further collaborates to the intraday pullback.
• Traders now eye US ADP report and ISM PMI for some fresh impetus.
The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early positive move and has now retreated around 25-30 pips from seven-week tops.
The pair stalled its recent positive momentum just ahead of the 1.1300 handle and the latest leg of a sudden pullback over the past hour or so followed the news that European Commission triggered disciplinary process against Italy over public debt.
Although the disciplinary procedures can take up to several weeks/months, the risk of a further escalation in conflicts between Italy's populist government and European officials was seen affecting the shared currency in a negative manner.
This coupled with a modest US Dollar rebound further collaborated to the pair's intraday pullback, though growing Fed rate cut bets might keep a lid on any meaningful up-move for the greenback and help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of ADP report on private sector employment and the ISM non-manufacturing PMI, will now be looked upon for some fresh impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
As Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own Analyst writes: “Looking down, 1.1225 was a swing low on Tuesday and works as support. 1.1190 is where the 50 and 100 simple moving averages converge. Further down, 1.1145 capped EUR/USD in late May and 1.1125 cushioned it around the same time.”
“Resistance awaits at 1.1280 which was served as support in mid-April. Next up, we find 1.1305 that held the currency pair down in a recovery attempt later that month. 1.1325 was the high point in April and is the next line to watch,” he added further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs
The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.
GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further
The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data
ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.
World trade heading for the worst year since 2009
The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth.
Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.