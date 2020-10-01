EUR/USD eases from daily highs near 1.1760

- EUR/USD loses upside traction near the 1.1760 region.
- The coronavirus pandemic, US stimulus bill remain in the spotlight.
- Final September PMIs, ISM Manufacturing next of significance.
EUR/USD abandons the area of daily highs near 1.1760 soon after the opening bell in Euroland on Thursday.
EUR/USD looks to data, risk trends
EUR/USD fades Wednesday’s downtick to the 1.1685/80 band, not only regaining the 1.1700 barrier but also advancing to new multi-day highs near 1.1760. This area of resistance is also reinforced by the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1772.
In the meantime, rumours that another stimulus package could be finally delivered by US policymakers have been lending fresh oxygen to the risk-associated assets in past hours, eclipsing somewhat worries regarding the advance of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the euro docket, final September’s manufacturing PMIs are due in Euroland seconded by Producer Prices in the region and the Unemployment Rate for the month of August.
Busy calendar across the Atlantic too, with usual Claims and the ISM Manufacturing on top of the docket seconded by final Markit’s PMI, Challenger Job Cuts, Personal Income/Spending and inflation figures measured by the PCE.
EUR/USD levels to watch
EUR/USD appears to have met a strong hurdle in the 1.1770 region so far, area coincident with the 55-day SMA. The pair’s outlook still remains constructive and bearish moves are deemed as corrective only. Further out, the positive bias in the euro remains underpinned by auspicious results from domestic fundamentals (which have been in turn supporting further the view of a strong economic recovery after the slump in the activity during the spring), the so far calm US-China trade front and the steady – albeit vigilant- stance from the ECB. The solid position of the EMU’s current account coupled with the favourable positioning of the speculative community also lends support to the shared currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.15% at 1.1736 and a breakout of 1.1757 (weekly high Oct.1) would target 1.1772 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1917 (high Sep.10). On the other hand, the next support aligns at 1.1612 (monthly low Sep.25) seconded by 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9) and finally 1.1447 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD loses 1.29 on downbeat Brexit headlines
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 after the EU and the UK have reportedly failed to close gaps in talks about post-Brexit relations. Brussels will reportedly slap London with legal action.
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1750 on improving market mood
EUR/USD has kicked off October with a rise after ending a winning streak by falling in September. Markets are optimistic about a fiscal stimulus deal and shrug off concerns about a contested election. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
Gold's upside capped by bearish 10-day SMA
Gold is again struggling to take out the descending or bearish 10-day simple moving average (SMA), having failed to keep gains above the SMA hurdle on Wednesday.
US Personal Income, Expenditures and Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Old information, new stimulus?
Personal income forecast to fall 2.4% August after dropping 0.4% in July. Personal income and spending continued their recovery but the slowing pace suggests the waning stimulus funds may cap gains in future months.
WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels
WTI has triggered the bear's appetite in a supply zone. Market structure is expected to contain the bullish price action and focus remains on the downside. The price has broken to the upside convincingly.