EUR/USD eases from 4-month tops, remains bid around 1.2250

- EUR/USD retreats from new monthly highs near 1.2270.
- German Business Climate surprised to the upside in May.
- US Consumer Confidence next of relevance in the docket.
The buying pressure around the European currency stays well and sound and pushes EUR/USD to fresh 4-month peaks in the 1.2265/70 band on Tuesday.
EUR/USD in 4-month highs
EUR/USD posts gains for the second straight session on Tuesday, extends the optimism seen at beginning of the week and at the same time breaks above the multi-session consolidative theme in place during most of last week.
The increasing selling bias in the greenback emerges as the exclusive driver behind the pair’s moderate upside, as investors look somewhat more convinced about the Fed’s commitment to keep the mega accommodative stance for the time being (thanks to recent Minutes, Powell and further Fedspeak).
In the calendar, the German Business Climate tracked by the IFO survey came in above estimates at 99.2 for the current month, while the German economy contracted 1.8% QoQ in Q1 and 3.4% from a year earlier, according to the latest GDP figures.
Across the pond, the House Price Index tracked by the FHFA rose 1.4% MoM in March, and the S&P/Case-Shiller Index went up 13.3% on a year to March. Later, the Conference Board will release its Consumer Confidence gauge for the current month along with New Home Sales and the testimony by FOMC’s R.Quarles.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD briefly surpassed the key hurdle around 1.2250 to clinch new 4-month highs near 1.2270 on Tuesday. The move remains largely underpinned by risk appetite and the persistent sell-off in the greenback amidst rising optimism on the recovery in the euro area, which appears in turn supported by the firmer pace of the vaccine rollout. In addition, the improvement of key fundamentals pari passu with the surging morale in the bloc also props up the upbeat mood surrounding the pair.
Key events in the euro area this week: German GfK Consumer Climate (Thursday) - Final May Consumer Confidence (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the vaccine rollout. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.33% at 1.2253 and faces the next hurdle at 1.2266 (monthly high May 25) followed by 1.2300 (round level) and finally 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6). On the flip side, a break below 1.2051 (weekly low May 13) would target 1.1985 (monthly low May 5) en route to 1.1966 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness, German data
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. The German IFO Business Climate beat with 99.2 points. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD dragged down by Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, failing to benefit from dollar weakness. The EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol while an increase in covid cases is also weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range below multi-month tops
Gold extended its directionless price move for the third consecutive session and remained confined in a range around the $1,880 level, or just below multi-month lows touched last week.
SHIB price to double after Shiba Inu endures two-week long consolidation
SHIB price rebounded from a sharp decline alongside the top cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed promising “promising” developments on Bitcoin mining.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.