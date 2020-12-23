EUR/USD eases back below 1.2200 as confirmation on Brexit deal remains elusive

- EUR/USD has eased back below the 1.2200 level in recent trade as confirmation of a Brexit deal remains elusive.
- The pair still trades with reasonable on-the-day gains, however, amid the continued positive tone to risk appetite.
The Dollar Index (DXY) has been allowed to recover from 90.15 lows to current levels in the 90.40s, as GBP/USD and other USD majors such as EUR/USD wane from highs. At present, EUR/USD trades close to 1.2180, up around 0.2% or nearly 20 pips on the day. Hopes that a Brexit deal would be announced as early as tonight have not yet materialised, but a deal is clearly still on the cusp of being had and the market’s broader appetite for risk remains positive.
Indeed, the S&P 500 currently trades around 0.4% higher, the VIX is lower, crude oil markets are higher (WTI +2.2% and back at $48.00), Industrial metals prices are higher and bond yields are higher (US 10-year +3.5bps). Meanwhile, despite its recovery from lows, the DXY still trades lower by around 0.2% and fellow safe-haven currencies JPY and CHF are also underperforming.
Brexit Latest: Confirmation of deal remains elusive
UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Commission President von der Leyen both pulled out of issuing statements on the state of Brexit negotiations, as previously indicated. Perhaps it is taking a little longer to finalise the text of the deal than expected, or perhaps negotiating teams have run into fresh problems/sticking points. Most analysts still expect that a deal will be announced at this point given that 1) there seems to have been a major breakthrough on what had been the most difficult issue (fisheries) and 2) both sides seem keen a deal done to bring home before Christmas.
But it looks as though those hoping for finality and confirmation of a deal to be announced have thus far been left wanting and Brexit news flow has gone quiet over the last hour or two. That does not mean that things couldn’t suddenly fire up again; if a deal has actually been finalised, the news will likely be leaked to the press via sources first, ahead of an official announcement, which could also happen at any time. It could be a volatile Thursday Asia Pacific session for FX markets.
Euro facing Covid-19 risks
The focus of the worsening state of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe appears to be shifting from the UK to the EU as well, with recent announcements from the Irish Health Authorities having alarmed; The Covid-19 reproduction rate in the country is estimated to have surged to 1.5-1.8, its highest levels since March, with preliminary data suggesting that the new UK variant is present in the country.
This might serve as a Canary in the coal mine for the rest of the EU; cases of the UK variant have already been detected in Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands. Any sudden spikes in the R rate in any of these other EU countries likely implies the new UK variant is on the loose. This would almost certainly prompt tougher lockdown measures.
Remember also that the EU has lagged the UK significant with regards to approving the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine; the UK had already given half a million Brits their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The EU has barely started.
EUR/USd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2177
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2157
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2106
|Daily SMA50
|1.1919
|Daily SMA100
|1.186
|Daily SMA200
|1.1491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2257
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2152
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2192
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2225
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.233
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trimmed Tuesday’s losses, remains below 0.7600
Hopes about a Brexit deal pressured the greenback. Higher equities further underpin the Australian dollar. Extremely thin market conditions expected as most countries celebrate the Christmas holiday.
GBP/USD deal or no deal?
Brexit never-ending drama continues and contradictory headlines keep flooding news feeds. Hopes are for a deal, GBP/USD trades around 1.3500.
XAU/USD rebounds from near $1855 toward $1880
Gold is rising on Wednesday on the back of a weaker US dollar and amid an improvement in market sentiment. Speculations about a Brexit deal boosted markets and the demand for riskier assets.
Yearn.Finance price can quickly explode towards $32,000 if bulls can push it above this level
Yearn.Finance is trading at $23,290 at the time of writing and remains bounded inside a tightening pattern awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown. Bulls will need to push the digital asset above a crucial support level to have the upper hand.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.