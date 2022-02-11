EUR/USD drops towards 1.1350 as DXY renews weekly top on firmer T-bond yields

- EUR/USD bears attack weekly bottom surrounding 1.1375, prints biggest daily loss in a fortnight.
- Yields stay firmer around 2.5-year high on hawkish Fedspeak, US inflation.
- ECB’s Lagarde, other risk catalysts also exert downside pressure.
- German HICP data, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment will decorate calendar but risk catalysts are the key.
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 1.1375, also poking weekly bottom during early Friday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the major currency pair prints the heaviest daily fall in over two weeks as the US Dollar Index (DXY) cheers the market’s rush for risk-safety amid strong Treasury yields and challenges to sentiment emanating from Russia, China. Also weighing on the quote are the comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde who keeps rejecting rate hike concerns.
That said, the DXY renews weekly top to 96.03 during the latest run-up tracking the firmer US bond coupons.
It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury yields crossed 2.0% for the first time since July 2019 after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January refreshed a four-decade high with a 7.5% YoY figure, versus 7.3% expected and 7.0% prior. The benchmark T-bond yields currently seesaw around 2.035%.
Following that inflation data, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard went a step farther while supporting 100 bps rate hikes by July and for the balance sheet reduction to start in the second quarter, which in turn strengthened the US Treasury yields. On the contrary, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin tried to tame the bulls while saying that he would have to be convinced of a 'screaming need' for a 50 bps hike.
ECB’s Lagarde also propelled EUR/USD prices while saying, “Raising the European Central Bank's main interest rate now would not bring down record-high eurozone inflation and only hurt the economy.”
Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden confirmed the earlier notice from the US Statement Department to all citizens to leave Ukraine “right now” during an interview with NBC News. On the same line were fears of US-North Korea tussles as the hermit kingdom refrains from the global push towards dumping the missile tests.
To sum up, EUR/USD bears are likely to keep reins with eyes on the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) for January, expected to match the first estimations of 5.1% YoY, for immediate direction. Following that, the preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for February, expected 67.5 versus 67.2 prior, will be important data. Though, major attention will be given to Fedspeak and yields.
Technical analysis
A clear pullback from a three-month-old horizontal resistance near 1.1485 direct EUR/USD bears toward the 50-DMA level surrounding 1.1330.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1381
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45%
|Today daily open
|1.1432
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1335
|Daily SMA50
|1.1326
|Daily SMA100
|1.1417
|Daily SMA200
|1.1665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1495
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1375
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1484
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1138
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1449
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1421
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1373
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1314
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1252
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1493
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1400 as US dollar extends higher
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1400, extending the pullback from a three-month high amid a fresh leg up in the US dollar. The dollar bulls cheer hotter US inflation and hawkish Fedspeak. ECB’s Lagarde rules out faster rate hikes. Eurozone inflation, US consumer data eyed.
GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3500 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is inching lower towards 1.3500 ahead of the UK GDP. The British economy is expected to grow by 1.1% in Q4 vs. 1.1% previous. The US dollar cheers hotter inflation and firmer Treasury yields. Looming Brexit risks also weigh down on the cable.
Gold remains ‘buy-the-dip’ while above $1,815
Gold price licks its wounds, in the aftermath of hotter US inflation. The US Treasury yields stabilize at higher levels, as the dollar rockets on hefty and faster Fed rate hike expectations. However, a pause in the yields' rally may offer support to gold bulls.
Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA ready for a quick 20% run-up
Decentraland price has broken free from its extended downtrend and is currently on a recovery rally. The recent U-turn in January shows that the momentum is strong and is likely to extend the run-up. Decentraland price has been on a massive 108% uptrend after bottoming at $1.71 on January 22.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD buy opportunity? Low expectations for December open door to upside surprise Premium
Dreadful December is the conclusion from an examination of the economy's performance in October and November, and where the consensus is about its woes in the last month of 2021. Low expectations open the door for an upside surprise, and sterling is set to benefit.