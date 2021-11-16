EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 level, led by strong USD

- EUR/USD bears take charge, loses upside momentum.
- The pair may find impetus from Euro area CPI data.
- The euro hit 16-month low post dovish comments by the ECB chief.
The EUR/USD pair renewed its vow and continues to slide at the Early Asian session on Wednesday, trading around yearly low levels of 1.1300 level. The pair expects that the European Central Bank (ECB) would stick to its dovish policy settings in the near term against the backdrop of a slowing economy.
The cross-currency pair is at its lowest since July last year. European Central Bank's ECB president Christine Lagarde said that tightening monetary policy to curb inflation could choke off the eurozone's recovery. She further iterated factors pushing prices higher would fade next year, increasing contrast from hawkish hints from other central banks.
Furthermore, Scotiabank expects "Widening Bunds-UST differentials remain a firm downward force on the euro. The spread between US and German debt in the 10-year space has risen to its largest since April as markets adjust for the Fed's tapering and eventual hikes."
The US T-bond yields remain strong ahead of Fed daily speak. Meanwhile, the greenback continued its strength forward, reaching fresh 2021 highs, further hitting the common currency. Both retail trade data and industrial activity in the US beat expectations signalling strength in the American economy, further pressuring the Federal Reserve to hike rates earlier. The US dollar now has weakened investor appetite, leaving EUR/USD vulnerable to a much-needed catalyst to show direction. To further add pressure, US President Joe Biden formally signed a $1.0 trillion, bi-partisan infrastructure bill underpinning the dollar value.
Looking ahead, investors will be eyeing for ECB Financial Stability Review, Consumer Price Index data release from Eurostat. ECB member Isabel Schnabel speech could provide some insight.
EUR/USD technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1321
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1572
|Daily SMA50
|1.1636
|Daily SMA100
|1.172
|Daily SMA200
|1.1875
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1464
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1356
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1609
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1433
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1423
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1323
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1286
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1215
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1431
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1501
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1538
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
