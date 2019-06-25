EUR/USD drops toward 1.1340 and rebounds as USD moves with Fed talk

- US Dollar rose but then trimmed gains as comments from Powell and Bullard trigger volatility.
- EUR/USD tumbles to 1.1342 and then rebounds back to 1.1380.
The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1342, hitting a fresh daily low and then bounced back to the 1.1380 area. The decline took place amid a rally of the US Dollar across the board, but the greenback failed to hold to most of the gains and retreated from the session top.
The move was triggered by comments from St. Louis Fed President Bullard who hinted at a 25 basis points rate cut and not a 50 bp. Minutes later, Chair Powell said it is important not to overreact in the short-term and added that the key question is whether uncertainties continue to weigh on the US economic outlook.
Volatility rose with those comments and initially strengthened the US Dollar but then lost momentum and pulled back modestly. Still, the greenback is about to post the first gain in days. The DXY stands at 96.10, up 0.15% for the day. Wall Street extended losses over the last hour and the DOW JONES is falling 0.45% and the S&P500 0.60%. US yields moved momentarily to the upside. The 10-year is back under 2% after making a spike to 2.01%.
EUR/USD Outlook and levels
From a technical perspective, the correction of the US Dollar offers no significant challenge to the bullish bias of the pair so far. The EUR/USD pair is back above the 20 SMA in the four hours chart, and it also held above the 1.1340 support area. If the pair drops below, the correction could likely strengthen. On the upside, the key level to watch continues to be 1.1400. Today it traded on top several times but failed to hold. A daily close clearly con top would point to further gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to mid-1.13s on Bullard's hawkish remarks
St. Louis Fed President Bullard dismissed the idea of a 50 basis points rate cut in July and helped the greenback start recovering its losses. Meanwhile, FOMC Chairman Powell reiterated FOMC saw a stronger case for more accomodation.
GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.
USD/JPY slumps below 107 on dismal US data, risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the American session and dropped below the 107 mark amid the ongoing broad USD weakness and the stronger demand for safe havens.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
All that glitters is gold ahead of G-20 summit
Investors sought shelter in safe haven assets with gold prices surging above six-year high level and the yen strengthening due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, as well as investor caution ahead of today’s Fed Chairman speech and the Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of G-20 summit this Saturday.