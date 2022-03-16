EUR/USD drops to test prior day's closing price on stronger US dollar, hawkish Fed

- EUR/USD drops o a strong US dollar following hawkish Fed statement.
- Traders await Powell's comments in the presser.
EUR/USD has dropped to 1.0947 after the Federal Reserve has raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, in line with expectations. This was the first rate hike since 2018, aimed at stemming soaring inflation.
The single currency that had been rising on Ukraine crisis peace talks hopes had its legs taken out when the US dollar rallied some 0.30% on the Fed decision and statement.
The Fed statement noted that the Ukraine war could lead to higher inflation and slower Gross Domestic Product. It also stated that most Fed officials see as many as seven rate increases in 2022. In the statement, it said that the members expect to begin reducing holdings of treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities at a coming meeting.
Overall, the Fed sees inflation still high, owing to supply and demand mismatches caused by the pandemic, rising energy prices, and broader pricing pressures. Fed officials have signalled plans to lift rates steadily this year to lower inflation and this hawkish rhetoric is giving the US dollar a boost.
Essentially, the Fed’s dot plot is pencilling in rate hikes at every remaining meeting this year. Fed funds are now pricing in a 63% chance of a 50 bps hike on May 4, as a consequence, the US 2-year yields have moved in on the 2% mark.
The focus will now turn to the Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell, who will speak live at the presser.
Watch Live: Jerome Powell at the FOMC presser
Traders betting on a stronger US dollar will be looking for Powell to sound hawkish and play down geopolitical risks, hinting at the potential for faster or even 50bp hikes later this year.
However, the dollar would come under pressure if he plays up the risk of geopolitical uncertainty on the US economy. If he suggests that inflation may slow in the second half of the year as COVID shocks fade, then that would be very negative for the US dollar.
EUR/USD technical analysis
The 4-hour M-formation and trendline support is compelling as the price stalls at the closing price from yesterday's business. This is acting as support, so there could be some upside from here with the neckline of the formation as a bullish target near 1.0980. This comes in as a 50% mean reversion of the hourly bearish impulse:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Live: Fed hikes policy rate by 25 basis points, Powell comments on outlook Premium
In a widely expected decision, the Fed hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points following the March policy meeting. The dot plot showed policymakers are expecting six more rate increases this year. As FOMC Chairman Powell comments on policy, the dollar struggles after the initial recovery.
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1000 during Powell's presser
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0950 with the initial market reaction to the Fed's policy announcements. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's comments, however, limited the dollar's gains and allowed the pair to stage a rebound.
GBP/USD drops toward mid-1.3000s on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.3050 amid renewed dollar strength. The US Federal Reserve raised the policy rate by 25 basis points and the updated Summary of Projections showed policymakers' willingness to continue to hike the rates.
Gold recovers after dropping below $1,900
With the initial reaction to the Fed's rate decision and the dot plot, gold dropped below $1,900. Chairman Powell's relatively dovish remarks, however, fueled a rebound in XAU/USD, which was last seen trading above $1,910.
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.