EUR/USD drops to test 1.2000 after Lagarde as DXY turns positive

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar gains momentum during the American session as US yields move higher.
  • EUR/USD reverses sharply from 1.2070 to test again 1.2000.

The EUR/USD dropped to test 1.2000 during the last hours following Lagarde’s press conference and amid a stronger US dollar. The DXY printed a fresh daily high at 91.35 and then pulled back modestly.

ECB and US data

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept its monetary policy stance unchanged as expected. The euro peaked during the press conference and then pulled back. Analysts at ING point out the ECB delivered no surprises. “The phasing out of PEPP purchases was not discussed, and the exchange rate comments did not stand out. The euro sailed through the meeting unaffected, and the focus now turns to the expected improvement in Eurozone data, which should help to push the undervalued EUR/USD higher this quarter”.

US economic data came in mixed. Initial jobless claims dropped to 547K the week ended April 17, the lowest level in a year, against expectations of a modest increase. The Chicago Fed national activity index rose above expectations in March. On the negative front, Existing Home Sales fell 3.7% last month; forecasts were for an increase.

The US dollar was not affected by the economic numbers. The greenback started to gain momentum after the beginning of the American session when US stocks moved to the downside. Later a rebound in US yields helped the dollar. The 10-year yield stands at daily highs at 1.58%.

Short-term outlook: looking at 1.2000

The EUR/USD is testing the 1.2000 area. A consolidation below the 1.1990 support would suggest a deeper correction ahead with the next decent support at 1.1945/50. On the upside, if the euro holds above 1.2000, it would hold a positive tone. The intraday outlook would favor more gains with a return above 1.2040.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2023
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.2035
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1879
Daily SMA50 1.1959
Daily SMA100 1.2058
Daily SMA200 1.1923
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2044
Previous Daily Low 1.1998
Previous Weekly High 1.1995
Previous Weekly Low 1.1871
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2016
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2026
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2008
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.198
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2053
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2071
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2098

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

