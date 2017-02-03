EUR/USD drops to session low near 1.0750 level

By Haresh Menghani

Having faced rejection near 1.0800 handle, the EUR/USD pair accelerated the downslide and has now dropped to fresh session low near mid-1.0700s. 

Spot ran through fresh offers during early European session despite of better-than-expected German factory orders data that showed a strong growth on a monthly basis. In fact, orders rose 5.2% for the month of December, marking 2-1/2 year highs, much better-than previous month's contraction of 3.6% (revised lower from -2.5% reported previously) but failed to boost the shared currency.

GMT
Event
Vol.
Actual
Consensus
Previous
Monday, Feb 06
07:00
5.2%
0.5%
-3.6% Revised from -2.5%
07:00
8.1%
 
2.0% Revised from 3.0%

Meanwhile, a modest US Dollar recovery, following Friday's late slide in wake of mixed US employment details, has been an exclusive driver of the pair's slide at the start of a new trading week.

With German data out of the way, the US Dollar price dynamics would remain a key determinant of the pair's movement on Monday in absence of any major market moving releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

On a sustained weakness below 1.0750 level the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards 1.0700 round figure mark, en-route 1.0675 horizontal support. A follow through selling pressure has the potential to drag the pair back towards 50-day SMA important support near 1.0600 handle.

On the upside, 1.0800 region (100-day SMA) remains immediate resistance to clear above which the momentum is likely to get extended towards 1.0840 level (Dec. 8 high) ahead of 1.0880 horizontal resistance. 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.0797
  • 64% Bullish
  • 36% Bearish
  • 0% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.0763
  • 33% Bullish
  • 53% Bearish
  • 13% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.0476
  • 17% Bullish
  • 78% Bearish
  • 4% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 