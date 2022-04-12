EUR/USD drops to near 1.0870 ahead of US inflation and ECB Bank Lending Survey

- EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.0900 amid uncertainty over the release of the US CPI.
- Higher US inflation may force the Fed to paddle interest rates quickly.
- The ECB will announce its monetary policy later this week.
The EUR/USD pair is scaling lower sharply after sliding below 1.0900 on Monday. The shared currency has been the worst performer these days amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The military activity in the eastern part of Ukraine has triggered the fears of stagflation in the Eurozone. The asset is likely to remain uncertain as investors are waiting for the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and European Central Bank (ECB)’s Bank Lending Survey on Tuesday.
The US CPI has created havoc in the FX domain. The preliminary estimate of yearly US CPI at 8.5% is going to feature a jumbo interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Although the Fed has already announced seven interest rate hikes this year, the higher US inflation print will force the Fed for tightening the policy to a great extent in the monetary policies, which will come first. The agenda of the Fed to return to the neutral rates may get strengthened and will demand a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate decision for more than one once this year.
On the Euro front, the ECB will report the Bank Lending Survey which will provide a glimpse of financing conditions in the Euro area. Adding to that, investors will also focus on Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which is expected to land at 7.6% on Tuesday.
Although these economic data hold significant importance on the asset, the real show stopper will be the monetary policy announcement by the ECB on Wednesday. The ECB is expected to keep the interest rate decision unchanged at 0%.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0874
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.0884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0996
|Daily SMA50
|1.1134
|Daily SMA100
|1.122
|Daily SMA200
|1.1456
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0933
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0873
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0836
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.091
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0896
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.086
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0836
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.092
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0981
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD : Last-ditch effort form the bulls to protect key 0.74 figure
AUD/USD is coming up for air following a recently freshly printed low of the bearish cycle that has pierced 0.74 the figure marking 0.7399. Should the bears throw in the towel, then a significant correction could be on the cards for the days ahead while key data events are awaited.
Gold bulls are in charge despite hawkish Fed
The gold price is down a touch by some 0.11% and is trading in a tight range slightly above and below $1,950 in Asia on Tuesday in a risk-off setting. The mood is a little sombre following a weak start on Wall Street as investors focus on inflation and the impact of central bank policy tightening.
EUR/USD drops to near 1.0870 ahead of US inflation and ECB Bank Lending Survey
The EUR/USD pair is scaling lower sharply after sliding below 1.0900 on Monday. The shared currency has been the worst performer these days amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The ECB will announce its monetary policy later this week.
Could AVAX price crash to $65 after breaching this vital support level
AVAX price is in a tough spot but its latest directional cue will decide which camp it favors - the bulls or bears. AVAX price has sliced through a crucial support level at $83.46 and undone its gains. The recent downswing has pushed it below a long-standing trend line, indicating a bearish outlook.
Will USD/JPY hit 130? Beware of broad FX sell-off
Investors continued to buy US dollars, driving the greenback to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in more than 6 years. The biggest driving force for USD/JPY right now are U.S. yields which have been in a relentless uptrend for the past 2 months.