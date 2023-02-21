EUR/USD drops to near 1.0660 as risk-off impulse solidifies ahead of Eurozone ZEW Survey

- EUR/USD has slipped firmly to near 1.0660 as the USD Index eyes more upside.
- S&P500 futures are showing losses ahead of the US opening after an elongated weekend.
- The majority of institutional investors are having pessimist view for Eurozone economic projections.
The EUR/USD pair has slipped to near 1.0660 in the Asian session as the risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed ahead of the global PMI figures. Investors are worried that higher interest rates by the majority of central banks in taming the stubborn inflation have impacted the scale of economic activities. Firms have no other option than to tap funding on higher borrowing costs. Therefore, producers are dodging borrowing or limiting them to fulfill the essential requirements.
The major currency pair has witnessed a steep fall after surrendering the 1.0670 cushion and is expected to display more weakness ahead as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded firmly. The USD Index is shifting its auction profile above 103.70 after a recovery move as the risk aversion theme has improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.
S&P500 futures have reported losses in the Asian session ahead of the opening of the equity markets in the United States after an extended weekend. The weekend was full of geopolitical tensions including the US-China tensions and missile attacks by North Korea near Japan’s Essential Economic Zone (EEC) region. The demand for US government bonds has also dropped, which has led to a jump in the 10-year yields to 3.86%.
Going forward, the release of the Eurozone ZEW Survey- Economic Sentiment will be keenly watched. The sentiment data is seen as negative at 29.7 vs. the positive figure of 16.7 released earlier. A pessimist view from the majority of institutional investors could impact the Euro ahead.
The reason behind the pessimist view of institutional investors could be the hawkish stance on interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and other policymakers. On Monday, ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn cited “It would be appropriate for the European Central Bank to raise rates beyond March and reach the terminal rate this summer,” as reported by Reuters. He further added that Eurozone may avoid recession and the growth will be around 1%.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0664
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.0685
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0788
|Daily SMA50
|1.0728
|Daily SMA100
|1.0421
|Daily SMA200
|1.033
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0705
|Previous Daily Low
|1.067
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0805
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0613
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0683
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0692
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0668
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0634
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0721
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0737
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
