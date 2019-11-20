EUR/USD drops to lows near 1.1060, focus shifts to FOMC

- EUR/USD comes under pressure and tests 1.1060.
- The 1.1080/90 band remains a key barrier.
- German Producer Prices surprised to the downside.
The single currency is now under renewed downside pressure and drags EUR/USD to fresh 2-day lows in the 1.1060 region.
EUR/USD weaker on trade concerns, looks to FOMC
The pair is interrupting a 4-day positive streak on Wednesday in response to the pick-up in the demand for the greenback, increasing risk off sentiment and the broad-based decline in bond yields both in the US and in the Old Continent.
In the meantime, another failed attempt to break above the 1.1080/90 band has motivated sellers to return to the markets and collaborate with the ongoing knee-jerk.
In the docket, German Producer Prices missed consensus earlier in the day after contracting at a monthly 0.2% during October and 0.6% from a year earlier. Later in the day, the FOMC are expected to grab all the attention.
What to look for around EUR
Spot met strong resistance in the 1.1080/90 band for the time being while it keeps looking to USD-dynamics and headlines from the US-China trade front for direction. On the macro view, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In this regard, all the looks will be upon the release of November’s preliminary PMIs later in the week.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.17% at 1.1059 and a breach of 1.0989 (monthly low Nov.14) would target 1.0925 (low Sep.3) en route to 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1). On the upside, the initial barrier emerges at 1.1089 (high Nov.18) followed by 1.1174 (200-day SMA) and finally 1.1179 (monthly high Oct.21).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
