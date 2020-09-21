EUR/USD drops to fresh lows in sub-1.1800 levels, focus on Lagarde

- EUR/USD fades the initial strength and moves below the 1.18 mark.
- Dollar-buying remains behind the correction lower in the pair.
- ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks later on Monday.
The better start of the week in the greenback is forcing EUR/USD to recede to fresh 2-day lows in the sub-1.18 area on Monday.
EUR/USD focused on ECB, looks to USD
The continuation of the upside momentum in the greenback prompted sellers to keep the risk-associated assets under pressure at the beginning of the week, prolonging the downside bias sparked on Friday at the same time.
In fact, the dollar regains poise and advance well above the 93.00 mark when gauges by the US Dollar Index (DXY), or 2-day highs, in a context where the risk-off sentiment looks comfortable. Despite the move, the pair remains well immersed into a multi-day consolidative range.
Nothing scheduled data wise in Euroland on Monday, whereas the focus of attention will be on the participation of ECB’s C.Lagarde at an event later in the European afternoon.
Across the pond, the calendar is not much interesting either, with the Chicago Fed index only for release and the speech by FOMC’s L.Brainard.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD dropped and recorded fresh monthly lows near 1.1740 following the FOMC gathering. Despite the move, the pair’s outlook remains positive and bouts of weakness are so far deemed as short-lived and look contained. In addition, the improved sentiment in the risk-associated universe, auspicious results from domestic fundamentals - which have been in turn supporting further the view of a strong economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis – as well as a calmer US-China trade front are all underpinning the constructive view on the single currency. The solid positive stance in the speculative community, the latest message from the ECB and the euro area’s current account position also collaborate with this view on the currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.42% at 1.1787 and faces the next support at 1.1737 (monthly low Sep.17) seconded by 1.1709 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.1695 (monthly low Aug.3). On the other hand, a break above 1.1917 (high Sep.10) would target 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18) en route to 1.2011 (2020 high Sep.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2900 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the slide below 1.2900, as the risk-off sentiment worsens and boosts the haven demand for the US dollar. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 as dollar regains footing
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1800 amid a broad US dollar comeback, as the risk-off mood intensifies. Coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone, suggesting new lockdown restrictions likely in key economies. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
XAU/USD risks further falls amid ascending triangle breakdown
Gold meets fresh supply amid the US dollar turnaround. Ascending triangle breakdown spotted on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI flirts with the oversold territory, eyes on Powell.
Bitcoin gets back in the game
Bitcoin is on its third positive consecutive session in a row on the dominance chart and points to strong market share increases. Crypto market raises doubts on price development in the short term.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.