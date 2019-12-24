EUR/USD drops to daily lows, reverses previous session's positive move

- EUR/USD failed to capitalize on the overnight bounce to 1.1100 mark.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted some fresh pressure.
- Selling pressure likely to aggravate below last Friday's swing low.
The EUR/USD pair finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and dropped to session lows, around the 1.1075 region in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's attempted recovery move and witnessed some fresh supply near the 1.1100 handle on Tuesday amid some renewed US dollar buying interest.
AS investors looked past Monday's dismal US Durable Goods Orders data, the greenback managed to regain some positive traction and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting pressure on the major.
Apart from some USD strength, the slide lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and thus, warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bets amid holiday-thinned liquiditiy conditions on Christmas Eve.
Meanwhile, the pair has now dropped back closer to last Friday's swing low, which if broken might aggravate the bearish pressure amid relatively thin liquidity conditions ahead of the Christmas break.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1075
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.1092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1086
|Daily SMA50
|1.1083
|Daily SMA100
|1.1065
|Daily SMA200
|1.1149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1098
|Previous Daily Low
|1.107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1066
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1087
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1075
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1058
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1131
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed sub-1.1100 in pre-Xmas thin conditions
EUR/USD is lacking directional bias, as it trades listless below 1.1100 in the European session, with little of relevance on the cards amid X-mas Eve thin market conditions.
GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2950 amid looming Hard Brexit risks
GBP/USD trades little changed above the 1.29 handle after fears of hard Brexit and resurgent US dollar demand capped the tepid bounce just below 1.2950 amid quiet trading.
Crypto Today: The market enters pre-holiday lull
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,315 (-3.4% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has retreated from the recent high of $7,689. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin has been range-bound around $7,300.
Gold climbs to fresh 7-week tops, just above $1490 level
Gold maintained its strong bid tone for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to seven-week tops, around the $1490 region in the last hour.
USD/JPY remains confined in a range below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below mid-109.00s.