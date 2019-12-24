EUR/USD drops to daily lows, reverses previous session's positive move

  • EUR/USD failed to capitalize on the overnight bounce to 1.1100 mark.
  • A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted some fresh pressure.
  • Selling pressure likely to aggravate below last Friday's swing low.

The EUR/USD pair finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and dropped to session lows, around the 1.1075 region in the last hour.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's attempted recovery move and witnessed some fresh supply near the 1.1100 handle on Tuesday amid some renewed US dollar buying interest.

AS investors looked past Monday's dismal US Durable Goods Orders data, the greenback managed to regain some positive traction and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting pressure on the major.

Apart from some USD strength, the slide lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and thus, warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bets amid holiday-thinned liquiditiy conditions on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, the pair has now dropped back closer to last Friday's swing low, which if broken might aggravate the bearish pressure amid relatively thin liquidity conditions ahead of the Christmas break.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1075
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.1092
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1086
Daily SMA50 1.1083
Daily SMA100 1.1065
Daily SMA200 1.1149
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1098
Previous Daily Low 1.107
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1087
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1075
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1131

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

