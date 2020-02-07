EUR/USD drops to 4-month lows near 1.0960, NFP eyed

- EUR/USD loses the grip further and tests the 1.0965/60 band.
- USD-buying, risk-on mood weigh on the pair.
- US Non-farm Payrolls next of relevance in the docket.
The offered bias around the shared currency remains well in place at the end of the week and is now forcing EUR/USD to shed further ground and clinch fresh multi-month lows in the 1.0960 region.
EUR/USD looks to risk trends, data
The pair is losing ground since Monday, extending the rejection from Friday’s tops in levels just shy of the 1.1100 barrier. The downside pressure has exacerbated after the convincing breach of the 55-day and 100-day SMAs in the 1.1090 and 1.1070 region, respectively.
The improved sentiment surrounding the risk-on galaxy have been sponsoring the exodus from the safe haven universe and funding currencies, all rendering in extra legs to the buck’s rally and intensifying the downside in the spot.
Earlier in the session, German trade surplus widened to €19.2 billion during December, while Industrial Production contracted at a monthly 3.5% in the same period. Moving forward, investors’ attention is expected to be on the release of January’s Non-farm Payrolls (160K exp.).
What to look for around EUR
The pair remains on the defensive so far this week and is now navigating the area of 4-month lows following the recent breach of the 1.1100 mark. As usual, dynamics around the buck are expected to remain the exclusive driver of the pair’s price action for the time being along with alternating risk appetite trends in response to developments from the Wuhan coronavirus and the US-China trade scenario. On another front, the ECB is expected to finish its strategic review (announced last Thursday) by year-end, leaving speculations of any change of the monetary policy before that time pretty flat. Further out, some better-than-expected results in the euro region as of late seem to have lent support to the idea that the bloc could have left the worst behind, although that view looks premature, to say the least.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.14% at 1.0969 and a breakdown of 1.0962 (weekly/2020 low Feb.7) would target 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1) en route to 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017). On the upside, the next resistance lines up at 1.1000 (psychological mark) seconded by 1.1066 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.1094 (weekly high Jan.31).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
