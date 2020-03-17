- EUR/USD loses further ground and tests 1.0980.
- EMU Economic Sentiment deteriorated in March.
- US Retail Sales contracted 0.5% MoM in February.
The greenback keeps pushing higher on Tuesday and is now dragging EUR/USD to new 3-week lows in the 1.0980/75 band.
EUR/USD stays offered on USD-strength
EUR/USD continues to fade Monday’s advance on the back of the strong pick-up in the demand for the greenback, in turn sustained by the ongoing funding squeeze around the buck.
The buying interest in the dollar is also showing rising scepticism and cautiousness among investors despite the recent Fed’s move on rates and after the central bank pumped trillions of dollars into the system.
Additionally, the euro has debilitated further in response to poor prints from the German/EMU ZEW survey for the current month. In the US calendar, advanced Retail Sales contracted at a monthly 0.5% during February, while core sales fell 0.4% MoM. In addition, Industrial Production expanded 0.6% inter-month and Capacity Utilization eased to 77.0% during the last month.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD remains under heavy downside pressure so far this week on the back of the strong comeback of the greenback, unabated COVID-19 concerns and fresh wave of easing monetary policy conditions by major central banks. On the macro view, recent horrible prints in both Germany and the broader Euroland gave investors a “slap of reality” and hinted at the idea that a serious recovery in the region is still far away. This view is reinforced by the (un)expected impact of the coronavirus on the economy of the region.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 1.79% at 1.0980 and faces the next support at 1.0879 (monthly low Oct.1 2019) seconded by 1.0814 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) and finally 1.0777 (2020 low Feb.20). On the flip side, a breakout of 1.1236 (weekly high Mar.16) would target 1.1495 (2020 high Mar.9) en route to 1.1514 (high Jan.31 2019).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to around 1.10 amid dollar funding stress
EUR/USD has fallen below 1.10 amid immense dollar strength and fears of its shortage amid the coronavirus crisis and as the Fed injects more liquidity. The ZEW Economic Sentiment for March plunged to -49.5 points.
GBP/USD battles 1.21 amid USD strength
GBP/USD is trading around 1.21, after falling to six-month lows, amid USD dollar strength. US retail sales missed expectations. Both the US and the UK are working on stimulus packages.
Trading Volatility: Resist the temptation to pick tops and bottoms
What a trader wants is the right side of a new trend. It is not necessary to pick the turning point. Remember. If you get 50% of any move you have done your job. Has a basic assumption changed to enable a new trend?
Gold off lows, still in the red around $1485 region
Gold maintained its offered tone near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1485 region and remained well within the striking distance of over one-month lows set on Monday.
WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles
The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.