EUR/USD drops to 1.1130 as Euro weakens and ahead of the FOMC statement

- Euro under pressure as German bonds hit fresh record lows.
- US dollar posts mix results ahead of the FOMC statement.
The EUR/USD pair dropped below 1.1140 and fell to 1.1128, reaching a 2-day low amid a weaker Euro across the board and ahead of the FOMC statement.
German bond yields dropped to fresh record lows, to negative 0.44% and weight on the Euro that is among the worst performers on Wednesday. Also, the decline in EUR/GBP adds to the negative tone around the common currency.
The US Dollar is mixed ahead of the FOMC meeting. The US Dollar Index trades practically flat for the day, holding on top of 98.10. Market participants are awaiting the outcome of the 2-day Fed meeting. A 25bp rate cut is expected. If the Fed delivers, it would be the first one since the global financial crisis.
“We expect 25bps cut in July’s FOMC meeting, due to subdued inflation expectations, disappointing growth outside of the US and the risk of disorderly Brexit. However, the tentative budget agreement should assuage some of the Fed’s concerns about crosscurrents and potential risks to the U.S. economy. The Fed could moderate its stance on the perception of risks, throwing September’s rate cut into question”, wrote analysts at BBVA. The key driver of price action could be the tone of the statement and the signals about what the Fed would do next.
Volatility is likely to rise sharply during the announcement and also with Powell’s press conference. Ahead of the meeting, EUR/USD continues to consolidate near 1.1150. Fed’s meeting should challenge that stabilization. The critical support to the downside might be seen around 1.1100/10 while on the upside; if it breaks and holds on top of 1.1160, more gains seem likely.
More levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1135
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.1158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1213
|Daily SMA50
|1.1241
|Daily SMA100
|1.1241
|Daily SMA200
|1.1306
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1162
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1132
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1226
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1101
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1414
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.115
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1143
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1139
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.111
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1169
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.118
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery as Trump escalates the trade war
The dollar keeps falling against major rivals, risk-off kicks in after US President Trump announces “a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China.”
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.