EUR/USD drops to 1.0930 area as focus shifts to US PMI data

- ADP Employment Change in US fell to -27,000 in March.
- US Dollar Index continues to trade in tight range above 99.50.
- ISM report is expected to show contraction in US manufacturing activity.
The EUR/USD pair continues to trade near the bottom of its daily trading range in the early American session on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.9% on the day at 1.0930.
USD stays strong after ADP's National Employment Report
The data published by the ADP on Wednesday revealed that the employment in the US' private sector declined by 27,000 in March. However, ADP co-head Ahu Yildirmaz noted in the press release that this report does not reflect the full impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the labour market as it uses data collected through March 12th. Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and continues to move sideways near 99.70 to make it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.
Later in the session, the ISM will release the closely-watched Manufacturing PMI report for March. Analysts expect the data to reveal a contraction in the activity with the PMI dropping to 45 from 50.1 in February.
Earlier in the day, the final reading of the IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI for the eurozone came in at 47.8 in March. Commenting on this data, "the concern is that we are still some way off peak-decline for manufacturing," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at the IHS Markit. "Besides the hit to output from many factories simply closing their doors, the coming weeks will likely see both business and consumer spending on goods decline markedly as measures to contain the coronavirus result in dramatically reduced orders at those factories still operating."
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.093
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0103
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93
|Today daily open
|1.1033
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1055
|Daily SMA50
|1.0998
|Daily SMA100
|1.105
|Daily SMA200
|1.1079
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1055
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0927
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0636
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0976
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1006
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0955
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0877
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1083
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1211
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0950 after ADP beats
EUR/USD has is trading below 1.0950, under pressure. ADP's private-sector jobs report has shown a loss of only 27,000 jobs, far better than expected. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.24 amid a gloomy mood
GBP/USD is trading below 1.24, down on the day. The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 27% and global infections topped 850,000. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 47.8.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.
XAU/USD under pressure below $1600/oz
Gold is consolidating the bullish spike originating from the 2020 lows while trading now below the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average).
WTI: Bears eyeing $19 mark amid oversupply concerns, ahead of EIA
Having faced rejection once again near 20.80 region, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) resumes its recent bearish trend, as the bears now look to test the 17-year low of 19.27 reached earlier this week.