US dollar gains momentum amid risk aversion and higher US yields.

April ISM Manufacturing PMI rises unexpectedly.

EUR/USD approaches support area of 1.0640.

The EUR/USD broke to the downside after trading for hours in a range between 1.0730-1.0700, dropping precipitously to 1.0650, and hitting its lowest level since May 25. The pair remains under pressure as the US dollar benefits from higher US yields and safe-haven flows due to increased risk aversion.

Stocks and Treasuries slide

After a positive opening, equity prices in Wall Street reversed sharply following the release of US data. The better-than-expected figures keep the Federal Reserve on track for aggressive rate hikes, which is supportive of the dollar.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI rose in May to 56.1 from 55.4 in April, above the 54.5 forecast. The unexpected increase in activity boosted the dollar and weakened the demand for Treasuries. The US 10-year yield jumped from 2.84% to 2.93%, the highest level since May 22 and the 30-year climbed to the weekly high of 3.08%.

In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling by 0.75% and the Nasdaq by 0.43%. The negative turn in equity prices boosted the dollar further. The DXY is up by 0.70%, hovering around 102.50, the highest in a week.

From a technical perspective, the area between 1.0640/50 provides strong support; below that, the next target stands at 1.0605. If EUR/USD manages to hold above 1.0650, the euro could rebound initially to 1.0700. Above that the next resistance is seen at 1.0735.

Technical levels