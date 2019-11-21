EUR/USD drops further and heads for a test of 1.1050

By Matías Salord
  • Euro looking weaker from a technical perspective against the US dollar. 
  • Greenback rises across the board during the American session on the back of higher US yields. 

The EUR/USD pair continued to decline during the American session and bottomed at 1.1055, slightly above yesterday’s low. Earlier today the pair reached at 1.1095, the highest level in two weeks but then reversed. 

Still, the pair holds in a consolidation range, unable to recover 1.1100 but now closer to the lower limit that is seen at 1.1050. A break lower would likely increase the bearish pressure. Also, it is back below the 20-day moving average. On the upside, the euro needs to avoid a close under 1.1060 to retain some support while a break on top of 1.1100 would clear the way to further gains. 

The greenback gained momentum during the American session amid rising US yields. The 10-year climbed to 1.78%, rebounding from the two-week lows. The DXY is up, back at the 98.00 area.

“Today’s economic agenda was focused on the U.S. with mixed data. The Philadelphia Fed business outlook improved more than expected in November (10.4, cons. 6, previous 5.6), but last week’s initial jobless claims and existing home sales disappointed”, explained BBVA analysts.

Tomorrow data to be released includes preliminary Markit PMIs from the Eurozone and also the US. Trade developments continues to be a critical driver in market sentiment and headlines will be watched closely. 
 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.106
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.1074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1078
Daily SMA50 1.1044
Daily SMA100 1.1091
Daily SMA200 1.1176
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1082
Previous Daily Low 1.1052
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1064
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1116

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

