EUR/USD drops below 1.2080, hits one-week lows

- US dollar rises across the board as Wall Street turns negative.
- EUR/USD heads for the fourth consecutive daily loss under 1.2100.
The EUR/USD broke below 1.2095 and dropped to 1.2071, reaching the lowest level in a week. As of writing, it trades near the lows, under pressure, about to post the fourth consecutive daily loss.
US dollar recovers momentum
A recovery of the US dollar, particularly against European majors weakened the EUR/USD. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose above 91.00, the highest in two days. Deterioration in risk sentiment and higher US yields supported the greenback.
Also technical factors weighed in the euro. The slide under the key short-term support area of 1.2100, added pressure. Under 1.2070, the next support is seen at 1.2040. A recovery back above 1.2100 would alleviate the negative bias.
Key day ahead
On Thursday, the economic calendar shows the US will report on weekly jobless claims and inflation. The key event for the EUR/USD will likely be the European Central Bank meeting. Action is expected from the central bank. “This ECB meeting has many moving parts with decisions on PEPP and TLTROs, plus new macro forecasts. Press conference tone to be the ultimate market driver, with signals from 2023 HICP forecast and whether ECB commits to using full PEPP”, explained analysts at TD Securities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.208
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1942
|Daily SMA50
|1.1836
|Daily SMA100
|1.1815
|Daily SMA200
|1.1443
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2134
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2095
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.209
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2073
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2129
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2151
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2167
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.