EUR/USD drops below 1.17 on sudden greenback rally

After having a difficult time finding direction for the majority of the day on Wednesday, the EUR/USD came under pressure in the early NA session and dropped to a fresh weekly low at 1.1689. Following the initial downfall, the pair retraced some of its losses and is now trading at 1.1707, losing 0.4% on the day.

Although there wasn't a clear catalyst behind that recent move, the greenback strength seems to be dragging the pair down rather than euro weakness. As of writing, the US Dollar Index is at 93.66, up 0.2% on the day.

Today's data from the U.S. showed that the nonfarm productivity in the second quarter, on an annual basis, improved to 0.9% from 0.1%. However, any potential positive impact of this data on the greenback was offset by the second quarter unit labor costs, which came in at 0.6% and missed the market consensus of 1.2%. Further details of the report showed that unit labor costs fell 0.2% over the last four quarters, suggesting that the wage inflation is likely to remain subdued.

Later in the session, June wholesale inventories will be released from the U.S., which is expected to increase by 0.6%, matching the May reading.

Technical outlook

After breaking below the 200-WMA at 1.1775 yesterday, the EUR/USD struggled to make a convincing recovery and is likely to remain under pressure until it makes a daily close above that level. 1.1845 (Jul. 31 high) and 1.1905 (Aug. 2 high) could be seen as the following resistances. On the downside, supports align at 1.1670 (Jul. 28 low), 1.1610 (Jul. 26 low) and 1.1500 (psychological level).