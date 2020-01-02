EUR/USD drops below 1.1170, looks to snap 7-day winning streak

- Broad USD recovery weighs on EUR/USD on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index adds 0.4% after pre-New Year drop.
- Activity in US' manufacturing sector continued to expand at modest pace in December.
After advancing to its highest level since early August at 1.1241 ahead of the New Year break, the EUR/USD pair reversed its direction on Thursday with the greenback starting 2020 on a strong footing. As of writing, the pair was down 0.4% on the day at 1.1165.
USD outperforms its rivals
The USD market valuation on Thursday seems to be driving the pair's action. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's value against a basket of six major currencies, lost more than 1% in the last week of December pressured by the year-end flows. Following this drop, the index is staging a decisive recovery and was last up 0.43% on the day at 96.86.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the IHS Markit showed that the economic activity in Germany's and the euro area's manufacturing sector continued to contract in December, albeit at a softer pace than November.
On the other hand, weekly Jobless Claims in the US came in at 222K in the week ending December 27th to beat the market expectation of 225K and the Markit Manufacturing PMI arrived at 52.4 in December's final reading to show ongoing expansion in the sector.
Friday's economic calendar will feature the Unemployment Rate and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany before the ISM publishes the US Manufacturing PMI during the American trading hours.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1166
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.122
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1126
|Daily SMA50
|1.1089
|Daily SMA100
|1.1063
|Daily SMA200
|1.1143
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1262
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1158
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1189
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1069
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1197
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1165
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1109
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1269
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1317
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1373
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.12 as the dollar kicks off 2020 on a stronger note
EUR/USD has dropped sharply below 1.12, paring previous gains as the greenback is recovering. China's RRR cut and hopes for a US-Sino trade deal are boosting stocks.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty, USD strength
GBP/USD kicked off the new year by retreating from the highs it reached in the dying days of 2019 and trades closer to 1.3150. Uncertainty about the future UK-EU relations is weighing on sterling.
Bitcoin loses momentum against Ethereum in 2020
Bulls are in place to boost the Ether in the short term. XRP/USD shows an upward divergence in the short term. Bitcoin may suffer significant losses in the coming weeks.
Gold trades above $1520 despite broad USD strength
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $50 in December and closed the year at $1517. By adding more than $200 in 2019, the pair registered its largest annual gain since 2010.
USD/JPY accelerates decline, hits two-month lows near 108.20
The USD/JPY dropped further after the beginning of the American session and tumbled to 108.19, the lowest level since November 4.