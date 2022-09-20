- EUR/USD remains defensive ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.
- The Fed is expected to hike by 75 bps, making it three large rate increases in straight meetings.
- Germany’s PPI continued elevating sharply, increasing the odds of another rate hike by the ECB.
The EUR/USD slides below parity on a choppy trading session courtesy of a tranche of central bank’s monetary policy decisions, particularly the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise rates by 75 bps on Wednesday. Therefore, US equities tumbled, while US bond yields rose sharply.
The EUR/USD remains under pressure after hitting a weekly high at around 1.0050 earlier, bolstered by higher than expected German PPI. However, as the North American session began, the exchange rate tumbled below parity and its opening price. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 0.9983.
EUR/USD drops on strong US dollar
Earlier, US housing data revealed by the Commerce Department reported that housing starts had risen surprisingly, though building permits decelerated to their lowest pace in two years, showing how higher mortgages are weighing on demand. Borrowing costs climbing since the Fed began hiking rates have taken mortgage rates above the 6% threshold.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of currencies, is rising 0.42%, up at 110.052, while the US 10-year bond yield edges up eight bps, at 3.573%, a headwind for the EUR/USD.
Elsewhere, data revealed in the Euro area, mainly Germany, showed that prices paid by producers climbed in August by 7.9% MoM, vs. 2.4% estimates, and two and a half percent higher than July’s reading. On an annual basis, the reading edged up by 45.8% above 37% estimates. Sources quoted by Reuters said that “surging costs are seen in not only oil and gas but also electricity.”
Regarding energy themes, German regulators reported that gas inventory levels are at 89.67% as of Monday, as the winter season looms. Even though the rhythm of stockpiling has been impressive, the possibility of no more Rusian gas flowing through the coldest season may spur rationing.
What to watch
The EU’s docket will feature the ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos on Wednesday, alongside the German Finance minister Lindner. On the US front, US Existing Home Sales and the much-awaited FOMC’s monetary policy decision.
EUR/USD Key Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9984
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1.0024
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9992
|Daily SMA50
|1.0097
|Daily SMA100
|1.0313
|Daily SMA200
|1.0724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0029
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0198
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9945
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0005
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.999
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9984
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9943
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.992
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.007
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward parity as dollar retreats
EUR/USD staged a rebound and climbed toward parity after having dropped to a fresh daily low below 0.9960 earlier in the day. The US Dollar Index is struggling to preserve its bullish momentum as investors move to the sidelines ahead of the Fed's policy announcements.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.1400 following earlier drop
GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.1400 following a short-lasting dip below that level in the early American session. The cautious market mood ahead of key central bank announcements doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold: US Treasury yields lead the way ahead of Fed’s decision
XAUUSD is neutral-to-bearish in the near term and close to the year's low at $1,654.11. Gold trades with modest intraday losses mid-US session, now changing hands at $1,663.60. The dollar pushes higher ahead of the Fed's monetary policy decision.
Shiba Inu price knows it is time to say its goodbyes to $0.00001
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has briefly been flirting with the possible start of a bull run, but with bulls dropping the ball due to dollar strength in September, has instead suffered a back-to-school moment.
Rumble (RUM) stock sells off day after 40% explosion
Conservative social media site Rumble (RUM) spiked an unexpected 39.6% on Monday upon completing its merger with CF Acquisition Corporation VI, a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC.