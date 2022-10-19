- EUR/USD tumbled to the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which could pave the way for further losses.
- Eurozone inflation rising, the economy weakening, and the ECB hiking rates paint a gloomy scenario for the bloc.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Failure to crack 0.9900 exposed the major to selling pressure.
EUR/USD snaps two days of gains, tumbles below 0.9800, after Eurozone (EU) inflation remained elevated, while the US housing market continues to feel the “pain” of higher interest rates, which would continue to increase, as reiterated by Fed speakers. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 0.9770, down by 0.88%, after reaching a daily high of 0.9872.
The Euro tumbles on high EU inflation as stagflation looms
September’s inflation in the Euro area jumped by 1.2% MoM and 9.9% YoY, increasing the likelihood of a third straight 75 bps interest-rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB). A slew of policymakers had justified the case of a ¾ percent lift to the bank rate, even though during the last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) foresaw a recession in Germany and Italy in 2023.
Given the backdrop of mixed sentiment in the Euro area, as shown by October’s ZEW survey, hinting at a recession, the EUR/USD appreciated. Factors like overall US Dollar weakness, and a stable UK bond market, sparked a relief rally on risk-perceived assets.
Aside from this, US economic data, namely the US Housing Starts for September, shrank by 8,1% MoM, due to the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening, with rates about to hit the 4% threshold, as speculations of another big-size rate hike mounted.
Hawkish Fed rhetoric continues
Aside from this, Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari said that inflation is too high while saying that the Federal funds rate (FFR) needs to get to the 4.5-4.75% to tackle inflation. He added that the Fed would need to continue its restrictive policy if inflation remains high.
EUR/USD Price Forecast
The EUR/USD refrained from testing the top-trendline of a descending channel drawn from February 2022, around the 0.9900 figure, exposing the Euro to selling pressure. Factors like fundamentals and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing to bearish territory and about to pierce its 7-day RSI’s SMA would pave the way for further losses. Therefore, key resistance levels would be tested, like the October 13 swing low of 0.9631, followed by the YTD low at 0.9536.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump below 0.9800 as sentiment flips
EUR/USD trimmed most of its weekly gains as the USD is back in fashion. Renewed growth-related concerns are putting pressure on equities. Meanwhile, Eurozone September inflation was confirmed at 9.9% YoY.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1300 on hot UK inflation, USD rebound
GBP/USD is accelerating a decline below 1.1300 on a hotter UK inflation release. The UK CPI data puts the BOE in a tough spot following the government's fiscal and political fiasco. A worsening market mood weighs on the pair.
Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81
XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead
ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.
Semiconductor Stock Round-up: ASML beats on EPS, Nvidia supplies Nio EVs, Intel's Mobileye IPO looks grim
ASML beat Q3 consensus on both EPS and revenue. Nvidia is now producing the main chip system for Nio's autonomous driving systems. Lam Research reports earnings after the close. Intel has little to look forward to with Mobileye IPO valuation.