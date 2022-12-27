EUR/USD drops after the test of previous week’s high above 1.0650 despite risk-on mood

- EUR/USD has slipped after testing the previous week’s high around 1.0660, however, the upside is still favored.
- The deadly due of higher interest rates and lower prices for goods at factory gates will impact US CPI vigorously.
- Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline.
The EUR/USD pair has witnessed a steep fall in the Asian session after testing the previous week’s high around 1.0660 despite the solid risk appetite theme in the global market. The major currency pair has dropped to near 1.0630, however, the upside bias in the asset has not been ruled out as the overall context is still positive and it could be a minor correction before a bullish storm.
S&P500 futures have added more gains after a revival move on Friday. The US equities seem comfortable after a decline in the United States Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to overcome the opening pain as it dropped firmly below 103.75. The 10-year US Treasury yields have slipped to near 3.73%.
The US Dollar Index is facing immense pressure despite a lower-than-anticipated decline in the US PCE Price Index data. The headline PCE dropped to 5.5% while the street was expecting a drop to 5.3%. While the core PCE remained in line with the estimates of 4.7%.
The extent of a decline in the consumption expenditure by households is going to force manufacturers to trim the prices of goods and services to maintain equilibrium in the demand-supply mechanism. Then, the deadly duo of higher interest rates and declining price index by the producers at factory gates will have a sheer impact on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) gamut.
On the Eurozone front, gas issues will ease in the Eurozone as Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news agency,” reported Reuters.
European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member, as well as Dutch Governor, Klaas Knot sees more policy tightening in the five policy meetings between now and July 2023 and has warned that ‘The risk of us doing too little is still the bigger risk’.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0643
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.0614
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0553
|Daily SMA50
|1.028
|Daily SMA100
|1.0111
|Daily SMA200
|1.0332
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0614
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0614
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0573
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0614
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0614
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0614
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0614
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0614
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0614
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0614
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains above 0.6740
The AUD/USD pair posted gains for a third consecutive day on Wednesday but settled away from its intraday low amid the poor performance of Wall Street. Thin market conditions result in choppy price action across the FX board.
EUR/USD remains directionless above 1.0600
The absence of macroeconomic news and absent volatility ahead of the end of the year kept EUR/USD within familiar levels on Wednesday. Still, and despite the souring market mood, bulls are in control of the pair.
Gold pierces $1,800 amid broad USD strength
Firmer USD demand on Wednesday pushed XAU/USD lower, with the metal currently piercing $1,800. The greenback accelerated after Wall Street’s opening, as US indexes turned lower and trade in the red.
Bitcoin traders hanging on in the belief last-minute pop is still possible
BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.
Bad news for global inflation? [Video]
If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.