EUR/USD drops to near 1.0650 despite a 25 bps rate hike, ECB dovish tone

EUR/USD extends losses on ECB’s signaling the ending of the current rate-hike cycle.

ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized more on how long the current interest rates will be maintained.

US Dollar Index (DXY) reached near its six-month high after the US economic data on Thursday.

EUR/USD dropped despite a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. The pair has continued its losing streak and is trading lower around 1.0640 during the Asian session on Friday. This decline in the Euro (EUR) can be attributed to the ECB's dovish tone.

The market's reaction suggests that investors might turn cautious about the ECB's approach to monetary policy despite the rate hike, which has led to the depreciation of the EUR/USD pair.

European Central Bank (ECB) signals that the current cycle of rate hikes may have reached its peak, pointing to expectations of a forthcoming decline in inflation. Furthermore, the ECB is drawing attention to the existence of downside risks within the Eurozone, particularly as the services sector shows signs of weakness.

Moreover, ECB President Christine Lagarde has not explicitly declared that the European Union (EU) has reached the peak of its interest rate cycle. Instead, the ECB is expected to focus more on how long the current interest rates will be maintained, rather than indicating further rate changes in the near future.

This nuanced approach by the ECB may be contributing to the market's interpretation of a potential pause in the rate hike cycle, which can impact the Euro's performance.

Additionally, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in China has released data indicating that Retail Sales year-over-year grew by 4.6% in August. This figure exceeded expectations, which had forecasted a 3.0% increase, and marked an improvement from the previous month's 2.5% reading.

Furthermore, Industrial Production also outperformed estimates, showing a growth rate of 4.5% in August, compared to a 3.7% rise in July.

These favorable economic indicators from China indicate an improvement in economic activity, which could have implications for the Euro (EUR). The Eurozone is a significant trading partner with China, and stronger economic performance in China may benefit the Eurozone through increased exports and trade.

US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near its six-month high that was reached on Thursday. Spot price is hovering around 105.30 by the press time. This reflects the relative strength of the Greenback in comparison to the other six major currencies, indicating market sentiment toward the buck.

Additionally, the latest figures on US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 8 were better than expected, with 220,000 new claimants, slightly improved from the previous week's 217,000.

Furthermore, the Core Producer Price Index (PPI) for August met expectations with a 2.2% increase, although it was slightly lower than the previous rate of a 2.4% hike. In addition, Retail Sales showed improvement, rising to 0.6% compared to the previous month's 0.5%, surpassing market expectations that had anticipated a slowdown to 0.2%.

These positive economic figures are contributing to the US Dollar's (USD) strength, reflecting solid economic performance in the US and potentially influencing market sentiment and investor confidence in the currency.

However, the CME FedWatch Tool has reduced the odds to 35% of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) attempting a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in November. This development could further solidify market caution.

Market participants will likely watch the EcoFin Meeting from the Eurozone scheduled on Friday, seeking further indications on coordinated economic measures. On the US docket, the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be eyed. These events could provide insights into consumer sentiment and can influence market sentiment and trading decisions about the EUR/USD pair.