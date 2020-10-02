EUR/USD: Downtrend at 1.1764/84 to cap the rebound – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD remains capped as expected at a cluster of resistances at 1.1764/84 – the 55-day average and downtrend from early September – and analysts at Credit Suisse continue to look for the risk to turn lower again from here.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD has been capped as expected at tougher resistances at 1.1764/84 – the 55 -day average, downtrend from the early September peak and 38.2% retracement of the September fall – and with a top in place we maintain our view of looking for a more decisive rejection from here and for the risk to turn lower again.”
“Support moves to 1.1685 initially, with a break below 1.1665/61 needed to add weight to our view to reassert a bearish tone again with support then seen next at 1.1642 ahead of the 1.1598 recent low, with 1.1495/85 still our ‘ideal’ objective. Our bias remains to look for this to then prove a solid floor for a resumption of the core uptrend.”
“Near-term resistance moves to 1.1752, then 1.1770. A close above 1.1784 would see the top negated to suggest the correction is already over and broader uptrend resumed with resistance seen next at 1.1827, then 1.1873/83, with 1.1918 needing to be cleared for a move back to the 1.2011 high and eventually our 1.2145/55 long-held objective.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
