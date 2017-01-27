EUR/USD downside seen struggling around 1.0650/10 – Commerzbank

By Pablo Piovano

According to Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, the downside momentum in spot is expected to find strong support in the 1.0650/10 area.

Key Quotes

EUR/USD last week eased lower . the Elliott wave count on the daily is suggesting that the pullback will halt circa 1.0650/10 and failure here is needed to add weight to the idea that the correction higher is complete and would cast attention back to the 1.0372/40 recent lows. The intraday Elliott wave counts are more negative”.

“Currently we remain unable to rule out a move to 1.0820/26 50% retracement and the top of the cloud and 1.0875 the December high, although this is looking less likely. This will make little impact on the overall bearish chart”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.0616
100.0%77.0%12.0%01020304050607080901000
  • 12% Bullish
  • 65% Bearish
  • 24% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.0683
100.0%94.0%47.0%045505560657075808590951001050
  • 47% Bullish
  • 47% Bearish
  • 7% Sideways
Bias Neutral
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.0564
100.0%80.0%20.0%020304050607080901000
  • 20% Bullish
  • 60% Bearish
  • 20% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 