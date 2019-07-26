EUR/USD: downside pressure alleviated above 1.1200 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD needs to regain 1.1200 and above to mitigate the downside pressure.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “EUR moved briefly below the previous year-to-date low of 1.1106 (overnight low of 1.1100) before swinging to 1.1187. The largely unchanged NY closing (1.1145, +0.05%) suggests market is ‘comfortable’ trading around current level. For today, EUR is expected to trade sideways and is unlikely to move much out of yesterday’s 1.1100/1.1187 range”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “EUR dropped below 1.1106 and touched a fresh year-to-date low of 1.1100 before rebounding quickly. The price action was not unexpected as we highlighted on Wednesday (24 Jul, spot at 1.1155) that a “fresh year-to-date low would not be surprising”. We also indicated that “what is less clear is whether any weakness below this level is sustainable”. For now, it is too early to tell whether EUR could move and stay below 1.1100 and only a break of the 1.1200 ‘key resistance’ (no change in level from yesterday) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased. Meanwhile, after yesterday’s hectic price action, EUR could consolidate and trade sideways for a few days. Looking forward, if EUR were to registered a NY closing below 1.1100, it would greatly increase the risk of a break of the next support at 1.1045”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
