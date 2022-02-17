EUR/USD: Downside bias dissipated above 1.1400 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group see the selling pressure alleviated in EUR/USD above the 1.1400 mark.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘the rebound in EUR has scope to extend but is unlikely to break the strong resistance at 1.1400’.Our view was not wrong as EUR rose to 1.1395 before closing at 1.1373 (+0.15%). Upward momentum still appears to be lackluster and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, EUR is more likely to trade sideways, expected to be within a range of 1.1340/1.1400.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our view from yesterday (16 Feb, spot at 1.1355) still stands. As highlighted, oversold shorter-term conditions suggest that it may take a while before EUR head lower again. However, a breach of 1.1400 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level from yesterday) would indicate that the downward pressure that started late last week has dissipated.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 on sudden risk-off mood, Fed, ECB speakers eyed
EUR/USD takes offers to snap two-day rebound on news that Ukraine violated ceasefire. ECB policymakers have recently been hawkish, FOMC refrained to back 0.5% rate hike in March. Strong US data pressures Fed, yields drop but DXY regains upside momentum on fresh risk-aversion wave.
GBP/USD holding in a 20 pip range as Asia digests Russian and FOMC news
GBP/USD is holding in near 1.3580 and in a tight Asian range of 20 pips as traders sit on their hands weighing the Federal Open Market Committee minutes vs Russian headlines. Russian headlines continue to keep traders on edge of their seats.
GBP/USD holding in a 20 pip range as Asia digests Russian and FOMC news
GBP/USD is holding in near 1.3580 and in a tight Asian range of 20 pips as traders sit on their hands weighing the Federal Open Market Committee minutes vs Russian headlines. Russian headlines continue to keep traders on edge of their seats.
Dogecoin price edges closer to an 18% breakout
Dogecoin price has been stuck producing lower highs since its all-time high in May 2021. More recently, DOGE has been trading under a resistance confluence, a breakout from which will be the key to triggering an uptrend.
Russia-Ukraine conflict not a global economic risk?
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Although we do not have any particular insight into conditions on the ground or wish to speculate on the mindset of leaders involved, assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.