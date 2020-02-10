EUR/USD down it goes… in 2020 lows around 1.0930

- EUR/USD loses the grip and drops to lows around 1.0930.
- The pick-up in the demand for USD weighs on the spot.
- Next support of note comes in at 1.0879 (2019 lows).
Sellers continue to hurt the European currency at the beginning of the week, with EUR/USD now reaching fresh yearly lows in the 1.0930/25 band.
EUR/USD offered on USD-buying
Another day, another drop in the pair, which is now navigating the area last visited in October 2019 around 1.0930/20 on the back of renewed buying interest surrounding the buck.
In fact, the spot has quickly reversed the initial (mild) optimism and has resumed the broad downtrend, as sellers regain control of the markets. In the meantime, the bearish view remains well in place around the pair, with futures signalling that a deeper pullback stays on the table,
In the docket, Italian Industrial Production figures reflected the miserable momentum of the sector after contracting at almost 3% during December. On the positive side (if any at all), the Sentix Index came in above estimates at 5.2 for the current month although lower than January’s 7.6 reading.
Across the pond, investors will look to speeches by FOMC’s Bowman, Daly and Harker in the absence of data releases.
What to look for around EUR
The pair accelerated the recent breach of the key support at 1.1000 the figure and remains entrenched into the negative ground so far this year, falling to levels last traded in early October 2019 around 1.0940. As usual, dynamics around the buck are expected to remain the exclusive driver of the pair’s price action for the time being along with alternating risk appetite trends in response to developments from the Wuhan coronavirus and the US-China trade scenario. On another front, the ECB is expected to finish its “strategic review” (announced at its January meeting) by year-end, leaving speculations of any change of the monetary policy before that time pretty flat. Further out, some better-than-expected results in the euro region as of late seem to have lent support to the idea that the bloc could have left the worst behind, although that view looks premature, to say the least.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.10% at 1.0932 and a breakdown of 1.0927 (weekly/2020 low Feb.7) would target 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1) en route to 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017). On the other hand, the next up barrier aligns at 1.1013 (10-day SMA) seconded by 1.1065 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.1094 (weekly high Jan.31).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips to fresh 2020 lows amid coronavirus headlines, economic gap
EUR/USD has hit new 2020 lows under 1.0940, the lowest since October. The coronavirus continues spreading. The dollar is benefitting from Friday's jobs report and Europe's Sentix figure missed expectations.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 amid receding Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading above1.29, shrugging off concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. Broader markets are attuned to coronavirus headlines.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure
Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,570
The XAU/USD pair inched higher at the start of the week as the precious metal found demand as a traditional safe-haven. After climbing to a daily high above $1,575, however, the pair has retreated slightly and was last seen trading at $1,573.50, adding 0.23% on a daily basis.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.