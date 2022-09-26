Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative EUR view for more than a week now. As EUR dropped, in our latest narrative from last Thursday (22 Sep, spot at 0.9830), we indicated that EUR is likely to continue to head lower in the coming days. We stated ‘the levels to watch are at 0.9770 and 0.9720’. On Friday (23 Sep), EUR sliced through both 0.9770 and 0.9720. EUR extended its decline during Asian hours today. The impulsive and outsized drop suggests EUR could continue to weaken, possibly to 0.9500. On the upside, a breach of 0.9810 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 0.9940 last Friday) would indicate that the current weakness in EUR has stabilized.”

24-hour view: “We did not expect the outsized drop in EUR of 1.48% (NY close of 0.9690) last Friday (we were expecting range-trading). EUR plummeted briefly below 0.9600 during Asian hours before snapping back up. Despite the bounce, the weakness in EUR has not stabilized. In other words, EUR could weaken further even though 0.9500 is unlikely to come under threat for now. Resistance is at 0.9700 and 0.9740.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.