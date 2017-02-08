EUR/USD door open for 1.0615/1.0575 – UOB

EUR/USD door open for 1.0615/1.0575 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group left the door open for a potential test of the 1.0615/1.0575 area in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
“EUR touched a low of 1.0638 yesterday before rebounding quickly. While the overall outlook for this pair is still viewed as neutral, shorter-term indicators suggest that the current pull-back from last week’s 1.0825/30 top has room to extend towards 1.0615, with lower odds for further extension to 1.0575”.
“Resistance is at 1.0735 but only a move back above 1.0760 would indicate that the immediate downward pressure has eased”.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Oversold
|High
|1H
|Bearish
|Oversold
|Low
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1D
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1W
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking