EUR/USD dives to over 1-week lows, below 1.1100 handle ahead of US data

- EUR/USD extended overnight rejection slide from the very important 200-DMA.
- The USD regains traction amid surging US bond yields and exerted some pressure.
- Technical selling accelerates the downfall as the focus shifts to a slew of US data.
The selling pressure around the shared currency picked up some additional pace in the last hour and dragged the EUR/USD pair to over one-week lows, below the 1.1100 handle.
Following a brief consolidation, the pair came under some aggressive selling pressure during the mid-European session on Friday and extended the previous session's intraday pullback from the vicinity of the very important 200-day SMA. The latest leg of a sudden fall over the past couple of hours lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some renewed US dollar buying interest.
Weighed down by resurgent USD demand
Despite the US President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives, the greenback managed to regain some positive traction on the last day of the trading week. A strong intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields turned out to be one of the key factors underpinning the buck, which eventually exerted some heavy downward pressure on the major.
This coupled with possibilities of some intraday trading stops being triggered below the Asian session swing lows, around the 1.1115 region, further collaborated towards aggravating the bearish pressure. Meanwhile, the downside is likely to remain limited, at least for the time being, as investors now look forward to a slew of important US macro data for some meaningful impetus.
Friday’s US economic docket highlights the release of the final Q3 GDP growth figures. This will be followed by the release of personal income/spending data and the Core PCE price index, which might influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1094
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.1124
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1079
|Daily SMA50
|1.1081
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1151
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1146
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1106
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1144
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1164
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows ahead of US data
EUR/USD is looking heavy ahead of the key US data release. The spot will likely suffer a deeper drop if the US data blows past expectations. Upbeat personal spending and Core PCE will validate the Fed's recent decision to pause rate cuts and send the dollar higher.
GBP/USD: Recovery stalls below 1.3050 amid upbeat UK GDP, ahead of Brexit vote
The GBP/USD pair extends its recovery and tests the 1.3050 level after the UK Q3 Final GDP data bettered expectations, with +0.4% QoQ. Focus remains on the House of Commons’ vote on the UK PM’s Johnson's Brexit bill.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!
Today it is worth highlighting the extreme technical situation in the XRP, as I explain in the technical section. Rarely does the market offer these opportunities.
Gold retreats from 1-week tops, trades with modest losses
Gold edged lower through the early European session on the last trading day of the week and retreated further from one-week tops set on Thursday.
USD/JPY remains depressed, down little around 109.30 region
The greenback remained on the defensive against its Japanese counterpart and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on the previous session's late rebound from weekly lows.